Internal Brand Update Video Maker for Team Engagement

Transform internal communications with our video maker. Easily craft compelling brand update videos using a rich library of templates & scenes to maximize employee engagement.

Create a compelling 45-second internal brand update video targeting all employees, showcasing the fresh brand guidelines with a visually crisp and uplifting musical backdrop. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages, ensuring consistent engagement and a modern feel for this vital company update.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the internal brand update video maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging internal brand update videos to keep your team informed and connected, enhancing overall employee engagement.

1
Step 1
Choose a Starting Point
Select from a variety of `templates & scenes` or start with a script to quickly build your internal brand update video, streamlining your `video creation` process.
2
Step 2
Apply Your Brand Identity
Apply your company's `branding controls (logo, colors)` directly within your video, ensuring every `brand update video` maintains a consistent and professional look.
3
Step 3
Generate Compelling Narration
Enhance your message with realistic `voiceover generation`, ensuring your `internal communications` are delivered clearly and professionally to your team.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage
Utilize `aspect-ratio resizing & exports` to prepare your completed `brand update video` for various platforms, ready to share with your team.

Use Cases

HeyGen streamlines internal communications and brand updates, making it an ideal internal brand update video maker for engaging employees with dynamic corporate videos and content creation.

Deliver Inspiring Brand Messages

.

Craft compelling brand update videos and motivational messages that resonate with your internal audience, fostering a strong sense of community and purpose.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our internal brand update videos?

HeyGen enables you to quickly produce professional internal communications videos by incorporating AI avatars and seamless text-to-video capabilities. This ensures consistent brand messaging across all employee engagement content, making it an efficient tool for creating compelling brand update videos.

What features make HeyGen an effective internal communications video maker?

HeyGen offers a robust suite of features perfect for an internal communications video maker, including customizable templates, comprehensive branding controls for logos and colors, and a rich media library. These tools empower users to create high-quality internal communications videos with speed and precision.

Can HeyGen support diverse internal communications needs with AI?

Absolutely, HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and natural voiceover generation, effortlessly transforming scripts into engaging content. This ensures your internal communications videos are professional, capture employee attention effectively, and meet a wide range of internal communication objectives.

Does HeyGen allow for customization and flexible delivery of corporate video content?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to maintain your company's aesthetic across all corporate video content. You can also add subtitles, choose various aspect ratios, and easily export your brand update videos for any internal platform or distribution channel.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo