Your #1 Internal Awareness Video Maker for Team Impact

Empower your team to produce professional internal communication videos with intuitive templates & scenes.

Create a warm 45-second onboarding welcome video for new hires, featuring a friendly AI avatar to introduce key company values. The visual style should be professional and inviting, complemented by clear voiceover generation, making new employees feel instantly connected to our internal communication culture.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Design an informative 60-second explainer video targeting all employees, detailing our new project management tool. The video should adopt an engaging, animated visual style with concise Text-to-video from script narration, ensuring crucial information is delivered effectively with automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Prompt 2
Produce an uplifting 30-second professional video celebrating a recent sales team achievement, intended for company leadership and cross-functional teams. Utilize dynamic visual effects and compelling stock footage from the Media library/stock support, choosing from HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble this inspiring message.
Prompt 3
Develop a concise 20-second training video for the marketing department, demonstrating a quick tip for optimizing social media posts. The visual and audio style should be direct and practical, aligning with our custom branding guidelines, easily exportable with various Aspect-ratio resizing & exports options for multi-platform distribution.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Internal Awareness Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging internal awareness videos to boost communication and keep your team informed, no experience needed.

1
Step 1
Create from Script
Begin by pasting your internal communication script, allowing our powerful Text-to-video from script feature to instantly generate your video's initial scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to be the engaging presenter for your message, adding a professional human touch.
3
Step 3
Apply Custom Branding
Integrate your unique Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure your internal awareness video is fully consistent with your company's visual identity.
4
Step 4
Export with Automatic Subtitles
Easily export your polished video, complete with automatic Subtitles/captions, ready for seamless internal communication and training across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers internal awareness video makers to create engaging explainer videos and training content efficiently. Leverage AI-powered video maker capabilities for impactful internal communication.

Enhance Internal Communication & Culture

.

Foster a positive work environment and strengthen internal awareness by producing inspiring and engaging company updates.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create professional internal awareness videos?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video maker designed to produce high-quality internal awareness videos. It empowers teams to generate professional videos for internal communication, ensuring your message is clear and engaging without needing complex production skills.

Does HeyGen offer templates for engaging explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of video templates specifically designed for creating engaging explainer videos. These customizable templates, combined with AI avatars and voiceovers, help you quickly produce impactful content to clarify complex topics.

What features make HeyGen an AI-powered video maker for animated content?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform scripts into dynamic animated videos. This AI-powered video maker allows for creative expression with professional voiceovers and automatic subtitles, simplifying the animation process.

Can I create professional videos with custom branding using HeyGen, even without experience?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed as an intuitive video maker that requires no prior experience, featuring a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. You can easily incorporate custom branding, including logos and colors, to ensure all your professional videos align perfectly with your company's identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo