Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second corporate announcement video that speaks directly to your employees. This video, perfect for HR departments, utilizes HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing you to seamlessly convert your written announcements into polished, professional videos. The clean and modern visual style, combined with a clear voiceover generation, ensures your message is both heard and understood, enhancing internal communication.
Prompt 2
Engage your workforce with a 30-second internal announcement video that leverages HeyGen's media library and stock support. Ideal for managers and team leaders, this video combines stunning visuals with a lively audio backdrop to capture attention and convey important updates. The video customization options allow you to align the content with your company's branding, making it a perfect fit for any corporate environment.
Prompt 3
Deliver a 90-second comprehensive update to your organization using HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature. This video, aimed at all employees, ensures accessibility and clarity, making it easy for everyone to stay informed. The professional yet approachable visual and audio style fosters a sense of connection and transparency, crucial for maintaining a cohesive company culture.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use an Internal Announcement Video Maker

Create engaging corporate announcement videos with ease using our AI video platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your corporate announcement video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly convert your script into a professional video.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates designed to enhance company branding. These templates provide a polished look and feel, ensuring your message is delivered effectively.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars
Incorporate AI avatars to bring your video to life. These avatars can deliver your message in a dynamic and engaging way, boosting employee engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it with your team. Our platform supports easy video sharing to ensure your announcement reaches everyone.

HeyGen's AI video platform revolutionizes the creation of internal announcement videos by offering professional video templates and customization options that enhance employee engagement and company branding.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

Utilize video templates to craft compelling internal announcements that highlight company achievements and foster a sense of pride among employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance internal announcement videos?

HeyGen's AI video platform allows you to create engaging internal announcement videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. With customizable video templates, you can ensure your corporate announcements are both professional and aligned with your company branding.

What makes HeyGen's AI video platform unique?

HeyGen stands out with its AI-powered video content creation, offering features like voiceover generation and automatic subtitles. This ensures your corporate videos are not only professional but also accessible and engaging for all employees.

Can HeyGen support company branding in videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides branding controls that allow you to incorporate your logo and company colors into videos. This ensures that every video aligns with your brand identity, enhancing company branding and employee engagement.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen offers extensive video customization options, including a media library for stock support, aspect-ratio resizing, and export features. These tools enable you to tailor your videos to specific needs, ensuring they are both professional and impactful.

