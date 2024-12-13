Intern Orientation Video Generator: Simplify HR Onboarding

Elevate intern engagement and streamline training by creating dynamic videos with AI avatars.

Example Prompt 1
How about a comprehensive 60-second employee onboarding video designed for all new hires, explaining essential company policies and team introductions? The visual and audio style should be clean, informative, and corporate, utilizing Text-to-video from script to ensure accuracy and Subtitles/captions for accessibility, making it an effective training video.
Example Prompt 2
Generate a compelling 30-second promotional video targeting HR professionals and managers, illustrating the efficiency of an onboarding video maker. The visual style should be dynamic and inspiring, showcasing quick, seamless scene transitions using Templates & scenes from HeyGen's Media library/stock support to rapidly produce professional employee engagement content.
Example Prompt 3
Let's craft an impactful 50-second orientation video for incoming interns, highlighting the company's culture and values. The visual style should be welcoming and personalized, featuring dynamic transitions and warm, inviting Voiceover generation to create a strong first impression. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure the content is versatile across various platforms for our intern orientation video generator.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Intern Orientation Video Generator Works

Create engaging and professional intern orientation videos effortlessly, ensuring a welcoming and informative experience for every new hire.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Effortlessly convert your written intern orientation content into spoken words. Our advanced Text-to-video from script capability transforms your text into natural-sounding voiceovers, making content creation swift and simple.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your company. These virtual presenters will deliver your orientation message with professionalism, enhancing engagement for new interns.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding
Reinforce your company's identity by applying your Branding controls. Easily integrate your logo, brand colors, and other visual elements to ensure a consistent and professional intern onboarding experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once finalized, easily export your employee onboarding video in various formats and aspect ratios. Share it across your preferred platforms or LMS, providing accessible and consistent information for all your new hires.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Foster a Positive Onboarding Experience

Deliver inspiring and welcoming AI-generated videos to articulate company culture and values, motivating new interns from their first day.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of intern orientation videos?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video generator, streamlining the production of impactful intern orientation videos. HR professionals can utilize its text-to-video capabilities and diverse video templates to quickly create engaging content for new hires, saving significant time and resources.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for efficient employee onboarding video production?

HeyGen leverages powerful AI avatars and sophisticated text-to-video technology to accelerate employee onboarding video production. You can generate natural-sounding AI Voiceovers directly from your script, ensuring high-quality and consistent narration for all your training videos.

Can HeyGen ensure brand consistency for my employee training and onboarding videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and color palette into all your employee onboarding videos. This ensures a professional and consistent brand experience, fostering stronger employee engagement from the start.

Does HeyGen support accessibility and integration for new hire onboarding content?

Yes, HeyGen enhances accessibility for new hires by automatically generating subtitles and captions for all videos. While HeyGen doesn't have direct LMS integration capabilities, the platform provides easy export options, allowing seamless upload to any LMS or internal platform for your training videos.

