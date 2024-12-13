Your Best Interactive Tutorial Video Maker

Easily create engaging tutorial videos from your script with AI text-to-video generation.

396/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Aspiring content creators often struggle with complex video editing, but a 45-second modern how-to video can change that. Target this video at them, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI video generator simplifies the process. The visual style should be clean and cinematic, featuring an engaging AI avatar that guides viewers through the steps. Emphasize the power of AI avatars to bring professionalism without needing to be on camera.
Example Prompt 2
Busy educators can save valuable time with a 30-second straightforward tutorial video. This video, aimed at them, should illustrate how effortlessly they can convert their lesson plans into engaging tutorial videos using HeyGen. The visual style should be simple and direct, with a friendly tone and easy-to-read subtitles, highlighting HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to transform plain text into dynamic content.
Example Prompt 3
For tech startup marketers needing to quickly explain complex products, a 50-second sleek explainer video is essential. This video should showcase HeyGen's ability to create professional explainer videos with dynamic animations and a high-quality voiceover. The visual style must be professional and contemporary, reinforcing the impact of compelling Voiceover generation for clear communication.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Interactive Tutorial Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into engaging tutorial videos with AI-powered tools, streamlining your content creation process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Content
Begin by typing or pasting your tutorial script into the editor. Our platform automatically converts your text into a dynamic video, ready for further customization.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI human avatars to guide your viewers through the tutorial. Customize their appearance and voice to match your brand and content style.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your tutorial with customizable templates, relevant stock media, and brand elements like your logo and colors. Generate voiceovers and add subtitles to ensure clarity and accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your tutorial is complete, export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Your high-quality instructional video is now ready to be shared with your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Complex Explanations

.

Transform intricate subjects into clear, engaging explainer videos, significantly enhancing comprehension and educational impact.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of tutorial videos?

HeyGen empowers creators to produce high-quality tutorial videos effortlessly by transforming text into engaging video content. You can leverage our AI video generator to create realistic AI human avatars and dynamic scenes, making the process of being an interactive tutorial video maker seamless.

Can I customize the AI video presenters in HeyGen for my brand's tutorial videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your AI video presenters, including diverse AI avatars and customizable templates. This ensures your tutorial videos maintain consistent branding with your logo and preferred colors, making every how-to video uniquely yours.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for enhancing tutorial video production?

HeyGen provides advanced features like a built-in screen recorder to capture dynamic demonstrations and professional voice over capabilities for training videos. Additionally, you can add subtitles and integrate media from our extensive library to create comprehensive and engaging learning experiences.

How quickly can I turn my ideas into polished explainer videos with HeyGen?

With HeyGen's intuitive AI video editor and vast library of video templates, you can rapidly convert your scripts into professional explainer videos. The platform's text to video functionality significantly speeds up the production process, letting you focus on your creative vision.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo