Develop a crisp 30-second promotional video targeting prospective adult learners, highlighting the benefits of a new online professional development course. The visual and audio style should be professional and energetic, utilizing diverse video styles with quick scene transitions from HeyGen's templates & scenes, ensuring the engaging content captures attention immediately.
Produce a 60-second micro-lesson for busy professionals, demonstrating a key feature of a software tool, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars. The visual style will be clean and direct, with the AI avatar serving as the instructor, clearly articulating steps, while the audio remains professional and easy to understand, emphasizing the user-friendly interface for quick learning.
Design a playful 40-second video recap of a history lesson for middle school students, using animated videos to bring historical figures to life. The visual style should be colorful and imaginative, incorporating elements from HeyGen's media library/stock support, paired with an upbeat, age-appropriate soundtrack, making lesson design more creative and memorable.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Interactive Lesson Video Maker Works

Transform your educational content into dynamic, engaging experiences that captivate learners and enhance understanding with a powerful video creation platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Foundation
Select from diverse "Templates & scenes" to quickly lay out your lesson, or begin with a blank canvas for full creative control.
2
Step 2
Incorporate Engaging Interactions
Add interactive elements like quizzes, polls, or clickable bookmarks directly into your video to test comprehension and keep viewers engaged.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Lesson
Personalize your video by choosing from a variety of "AI avatars" to present your content, or upload your own media and branding assets.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to generate your finished interactive lesson in multiple formats suitable for various platforms and audiences.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Subjects with Explainer Videos

Use AI-powered explainer videos to simplify complex topics, making educational content accessible and easy to understand for all learners.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the AI video creation process?

HeyGen simplifies video creation with its intuitive AI video tools, allowing users to effortlessly generate high-quality animated videos from text scripts. This AI-powered video creation platform provides a user-friendly interface to produce engaging content efficiently.

Can I create engaging interactive lesson videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an exceptional interactive lesson video maker, offering robust tools to produce captivating explainer videos. You can utilize diverse templates and extensive customization options to craft engaging content, perfect for students and teachers alike.

What kind of visual content can I produce with HeyGen's AI avatars?

With HeyGen, you can produce professional animated videos featuring realistic AI avatars generated from text-to-video scripts. Our platform supports diverse video styles, enabling you to create dynamic and personalized visual content for various applications.

Does HeyGen offer features for branding and diverse content formats?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile video maker, ideal for creating a range of content like training videos or marketing materials. Our platform provides essential branding controls, a comprehensive stock media library, and flexible aspect-ratio resizing for optimal output across different social media platforms.

