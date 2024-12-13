Interactive Explainer Video Generator: Effortless Video Creation

Transform your ideas into engaging explainer videos effortlessly. Leverage AI voiceover generation to captivate your audience and enhance your marketing strategy.

Design a 45-second explainer video targeting small business owners, showcasing a modern, clean, animated graphics style with an upbeat, professional AI voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to seamlessly create explainer videos, transforming text into dynamic visual narratives.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second animated video for marketing professionals, employing a dynamic and engaging visual aesthetic that incorporates royalty-free images, complemented by an authoritative voiceover and background music. Leverage HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to enrich your project and customize your explainer video with diverse visual assets.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second video for e-learning content creators, featuring a bright, illustrative visual style where "AI avatars" interact, paired with a friendly, clear voiceover. This short video should effectively simplify complex topics, utilizing HeyGen's "AI avatars" to bring characters to life and enhance engagement in training videos.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second corporate video for HR departments, presented with a sleek, professional visual style encompassing diverse video styles, and accompanied by a calm, reassuring voiceover. Ensure full accessibility by implementing HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to automatically generate auto subtitles, making complex policy explanations clear to all employees.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Interactive Explainer Video Generator Works

Transform your ideas into engaging explainer videos effortlessly with intuitive tools and AI-powered features, making complex concepts easy to understand.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting a suitable explainer video template or generate a video directly from your text script using our text-to-video creation feature.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video by adding AI avatars and choosing from a diverse media library to perfectly illustrate your message.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Audio
Bring your narrative to life with our AI voice generator, providing high-quality AI voiceover options, and automatically add subtitles for accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your interactive explainer video is complete, easily export it in MP4 format and share it across various platforms to captivate your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Engaging Social Media Content

.

Easily create captivating short explainer videos for social media to quickly convey messages and drive audience interaction.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create unique and engaging explainer videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive explainer video generator that empowers you to create custom animated explainer videos with ease. Leverage our diverse video styles, extensive explainer video templates, and AI avatars to craft gorgeous images and dynamic scenes, ensuring your content stands out.

What advanced AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI engines to transform your vision into professional videos. You can generate realistic AI voiceovers from text-to-video scripts, automatically add subtitles, and choose from a wide range of AI avatars to bring your content to life effortlessly.

Can I customize the branding and media within my HeyGen projects?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and preferred colors to maintain brand consistency across all your videos. Access our rich media library, including stock videos and royalty-free images, to further customize your projects.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of making animated videos?

HeyGen streamlines animated video production with its user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop tools. This intuitive video editor makes it simple to add text, music, and animations, enabling quick text-to-video creation for everything from marketing strategies to training videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo