Intake Training Video Generator: Create Engaging Courses Fast

Transform your employee onboarding and client intake process. Use our AI avatars to create professional, engaging training videos quickly from any script.

Create a compelling 1-minute instructional video for new IT staff demonstrating the critical steps of system access and security protocols. The video should feature a professional AI avatar guiding viewers through each technical detail with clear, concise language, ensuring immediate understanding of complex procedures and minimizing errors during onboarding.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a concise 90-second video for sales and client onboarding teams, detailing the new efficient client intake process. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to convert a detailed procedural script into an animated sequence, presented with a clean, instructional visual style and a confident, reassuring voiceover to streamline initial client interactions.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute training module for project managers on how to effectively gather project requirements using a new digital platform. Employ HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to create a dynamic, professional visual style, integrating pop-up textual explanations and a supportive audio track to clearly outline the 'Requirements Intake Videos Template' process for optimal course creation.
Example Prompt 3
Design an engaging 45-second announcement video for global teams, introducing the benefits of leveraging AI video creation for internal communications. The video should adopt a modern, diverse visual style with dynamic visual cues, utilizing HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation feature to present key information in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility and clear understanding across different linguistic groups.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Intake Training Video Generator Works

Streamline your employee onboarding and staff training by quickly generating professional, AI-powered intake videos with customizable content and avatars.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Content
Begin by inputting your training script or converting existing materials into a dynamic narrative. Our Text-to-video from script feature transforms your text into engaging dialogue, setting the foundation for your intake videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Template
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand, then select a professional template to match your employee onboarding or client intake process. This allows for rapid AI video creation.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Voice
Personalize your training videos by applying your brand's logo and colors using our branding controls. Enhance clarity with AI-generated voiceovers, ensuring a consistent and professional tone for your staff training.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy
Once finalized, easily export your high-quality intake training videos, utilizing our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to fit various platforms. Deploy them across your channels to efficiently onboard new employees or streamline your client intake process.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Subjects for Training

.

Simplify intricate topics, such as those in healthcare, to produce clear and effective intake and educational videos for learners.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI videos for training?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video generator, allowing users to transform text into professional AI videos quickly. Its intuitive platform and sophisticated AI tools streamline the entire AI video creation process, making it ideal for staff training and employee onboarding.

Can HeyGen utilize AI avatars for generating multilingual training content?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create engaging intake training videos using realistic AI avatars. With powerful Text to Video capabilities and comprehensive multilingual support, HeyGen ensures your training videos resonate with a diverse global audience.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for structuring AI video courses efficiently?

HeyGen provides robust AI tools, including customizable templates and scenes, to help users create courses with ease. These features, combined with drag-and-drop functionality, allow for rapid development of comprehensive AI Video Course Creator content, perfect for detailed staff training.

Does HeyGen offer features for creating branded requirements intake videos?

HeyGen streamlines the client intake process by enabling the quick production of high-quality intake videos. Its branding controls allow you to seamlessly incorporate your logo and colors, ensuring all Requirements Intake Videos Template content aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo