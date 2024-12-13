AI Course Creator: Build Engaging Training Fast

Rapidly generate AI training courses and interactive content, transforming scripts into professional videos with Text-to-video.

Imagine effortlessly creating engaging training modules for your team. This 45-second video, targeting busy HR managers and small business owners, should feature a clean, corporate visual style with a confident, professional voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen's "employee training generator" can transform plain text into a dynamic video with our "Text-to-video from script" capability, simplifying rapid "course creation."

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Struggling to convert your extensive "training materials" into captivating video lessons? A 60-second video aimed at educators and L&D professionals could illustrate the seamless process of becoming an "AI course creator," utilizing a bright, educational visual aesthetic and a clear, encouraging audio tone, brought to life by diverse "AI avatars" that explain complex topics with ease.
Prompt 2
Unlock the power of automated "AI curriculum generator" to build rich, interactive learning experiences. This impactful 30-second video, designed for freelance instructors and online learning platforms, needs a vibrant, modern visual style with a dynamic, upbeat soundtrack, showcasing how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" quickly adds polished narration to your "interactive content."
Prompt 3
Envision a future where your "customer training" is consistently high-quality and easily accessible. A 45-second video, tailored for customer success teams and product managers, should adopt a friendly, reassuring visual style accompanied by a warm, clear audio tone, highlighting the benefits of an "AI-powered training platform" and the accessibility provided by automatic "Subtitles/captions."
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Instructor Training Generator Works

Harness AI to quickly develop comprehensive and engaging training courses for instructors, ensuring consistent, high-quality learning experiences.

1
Step 1
Generate Video Training Content
Leverage the AI course creator's power to instantly generate initial training modules by transforming your topics or existing scripts into compelling video content using text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Choose Visuals and Delivery
As an online course creator, select a suitable AI avatar and enhance your instructor training materials by leveraging templates & scenes to bring your course content to life.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Integrate interactive content such as quizzes and activities using the AI Quiz Generator to reinforce key concepts and ensure active participation from your instructors.
4
Step 4
Export and Certify Training
Export your comprehensive instructor training for seamless distribution, and utilize automated certificates to acknowledge successful course completion by your instructors.

Use Cases

Streamline instructor training generation and course creation with HeyGen's AI. Accelerate AI curriculum development and employee training, boosting learning outcomes.

Simplify Complex Curriculum

.

Easily transform intricate subjects into clear, engaging AI-powered video content, enhancing the overall effectiveness of any AI curriculum.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI training course generation?

HeyGen is an innovative AI course creator that transforms your scripts into engaging video training materials with realistic AI avatars and voiceovers. This AI-powered training platform streamlines the entire course creation process, making it efficient and scalable.

Can I create interactive content for my online courses with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen acts as a powerful online course creator, enabling you to produce dynamic training materials through text-to-video capabilities. While HeyGen focuses on compelling video content, you can integrate these videos into platforms that support interactive elements for a comprehensive learning experience.

What branding options are available for employee training generated by HeyGen?

HeyGen, as an advanced employee training generator, provides robust branding controls including custom logos and brand colors to ensure all your training materials align with your company's identity. This helps maintain a professional and consistent look across your courses.

Does HeyGen support various formats for virtual training software?

HeyGen's virtual training software generates high-quality video content that can be easily exported and integrated into various learning management systems or platforms. You can create versatile training materials, including video lessons ready for distribution, though direct SCORM package generation is not a primary feature.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo