Create a dynamic 45-second promotional video targeting small business owners, showcasing how an AI video generator can simplify their marketing efforts. The visual style should be bright and modern, using quick cuts and engaging graphics, complemented by an upbeat, confident voiceover. Highlight the ease of transforming ideas into compelling content by utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, demonstrating how to generate professional videos from simple text, effectively leveraging Text to Video AI to save time and resources.

Generate Video