Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 60-second instructional video for L&D Teams, demonstrating a new feature in your internal CRM system. The visual style should be a clear screen recording with prominent highlights, complemented by a precise voiceover and essential subtitles for accessibility. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to clearly articulate each step, making the technical training easily digestible for all team members.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 30-second promotional video aimed at engaging employees with an upcoming instructor-led training session. The video should employ dynamic transitions and professional stock footage from HeyGen's media library, set to an upbeat, motivational soundtrack. The goal is to create excitement around the training videos, using professionally designed Templates & scenes to capture attention quickly and effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a crisp 50-second video for industry peers, sharing a quick tip on project management best practices. The visual presentation should be modern and infographic-style with clear text overlays, paired with a confident and articulate AI voice delivering the content. Harness HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform your written advice into a polished, impactful piece of knowledge sharing.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How instructor-led training video maker Works

Effortlessly transform your training content into dynamic, engaging instructor-led videos with AI, streamlining your educational video production.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by entering or uploading your training content. Our platform uses Text-to-video from script to convert your text into a dynamic video, ready for an AI instructor.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Instructor
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your instructor. Customize their appearance and voice to match your brand and training style, making your educational content engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Audio
Enhance your training video with relevant visuals and a professional Voiceover generation. You can also add background music and include captions for broader accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your instructor-led training video is perfect, easily export it in various aspect ratios and resolutions. Share your high-quality training videos across all your learning platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Demystify Complex Subjects

.

Break down intricate concepts in technical training or educational content into easy-to-understand videos, making learning accessible and effective for all.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate the visual engagement of educational content?

HeyGen allows you to create captivating training videos using realistic AI avatars and animated presentations, transforming standard educational content into dynamic learning experiences. Leverage our customizable templates and character builder to craft visually stunning explainer videos that truly resonate with your audience.

What makes HeyGen an efficient instructor-led training video maker?

HeyGen streamlines training video production by converting text to video quickly with AI voiceovers and a vast library of professionally designed templates. This significantly reduces the time and resources typically required for creating high-quality instructional videos, making it an ideal video creation tool for L&D teams.

How does HeyGen support L&D teams in creating multilingual training videos?

HeyGen empowers L&D teams to reach a global audience with its advanced AI translations and multi-language options for voiceovers and captions. This ensures your employee training and technical training videos are accessible and impactful worldwide, breaking down language barriers for your educational content.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding training videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization at your fingertips, including robust branding controls to seamlessly incorporate your logo, colors, and text overlays directly into training videos. You can also utilize our professionally designed templates and scenes to maintain brand consistency across all your educational video maker projects.

