Instructions Video Maker: Create How-To Videos Easily

Create engaging how-to videos fast with our AI Tutorial Video Maker. Easily generate precise voiceovers using Voiceover generation.

Create a 1-minute instructional video for new users demonstrating the efficient process of generating an "instructions video maker" using HeyGen's Voiceover generation. The visual style should be clean and step-by-step, featuring clear screen captures and simple on-screen text, complemented by a professional and friendly AI-generated voice. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly set up a polished, easy-to-follow guide.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine you're developing a 90-second technical tutorial aimed at software developers, showcasing the benefits of rapid content creation. This 'tutorial video maker' should employ a dynamic visual style with quick cuts and animated graphics, while the audio features an enthusiastic, expert AI avatar delivering the script. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to convert your written guide into compelling visuals and spoken explanations, bringing your complex concepts to life with an engaging AI avatar.
Example Prompt 2
Picture a 2-minute "how-to videos" guide designed for IT professionals, meticulously detailing a complex network configuration. The visual presentation must be highly detailed, featuring crisp screen recordings of the software interface, accompanied by precise Subtitles/captions to highlight key technical terms and ensure accessibility. The audio should consist of a clear, concise narration, guiding the audience through each step, while supplementary visual aids from HeyGen’s Media library/stock support illustrate conceptual points for a comprehensive learning experience.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine creating a compelling 1-minute internal communication video for a tech team, focused on demonstrating a new feature within their 'video editor' and fostering seamless 'video collaboration'. The aesthetic should be modern and engaging, incorporating dynamic transitions and a professional, upbeat audio track. Ensure the video is optimized for diverse platforms using HeyGen’s Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, guaranteeing accessibility for all team members, and expedite creation by leveraging readily available Templates & scenes.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Instruction Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your knowledge into engaging, clear instruction videos with powerful AI tools, simplifying every step from script to final export.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Content
Begin by outlining your instructions. Use our AI powered scripts feature to quickly generate a comprehensive script from your text, ensuring clarity and accuracy for your instructional video.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Scenes
Choose from a variety of professional templates & scenes to visually represent your instructions. Easily customize layouts and add elements to match your brand's aesthetic.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance your video with AI generated voiceover for clear narration. You can also include subtitles/captions for accessibility, ensuring your instructions are understood by everyone.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your instructional video is complete, use the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to finalize. Then, easily export your high-quality tutorial video content, ready to share with your audience.

Elevate Corporate Training

Boost employee engagement and knowledge retention by transforming training materials into dynamic, AI-powered instructional videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of instructions or tutorial videos?

HeyGen utilizes AI to transform text scripts into engaging videos, featuring realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation. This AI Tutorial Video Maker simplifies complex explanations, making it an easy-to-use solution for producing professional how-to videos quickly.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for detailed video editing and customization?

HeyGen functions as a comprehensive online video editor, providing a drag-and-drop interface for seamless customization. Users can incorporate stock videos from a media library, add AI generated voiceovers, generate subtitles automatically, and apply branding controls to ensure a professional look.

Does HeyGen support AI-generated voiceovers and automatic subtitles for my content?

Yes, HeyGen features advanced AI generated voiceover capabilities, allowing you to create natural-sounding narration from your scripts. Additionally, HeyGen automatically generates accurate subtitles and captions, ensuring your how-to videos are accessible and engaging for all viewers.

What kind of video editor does HeyGen provide for creating tutorials?

HeyGen offers a powerful online video editor designed for efficiency, enabling users to create tutorial videos with ease. It features an intuitive interface, diverse templates, and supports AI powered scripts, making it simple to produce high-quality instructional content.

