Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

In this 60-second educational video, explore the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Perfect for educators and trainers, this video will utilize a clean and professional visual style, complemented by clear and concise subtitles. The seamless integration of text and visuals will help convey your message effectively to a diverse audience.
Dive into a 30-second creative journey with HeyGen's custom animations and music library. Targeted at marketers and designers, this video will showcase a playful and energetic visual style, enhanced by upbeat stock music. The drag-and-drop interface allows for quick and easy customization, making it ideal for those looking to create eye-catching promotional content.
Experience the versatility of HeyGen's media library in a 90-second technical tutorial aimed at video production enthusiasts. This video will feature a sleek and modern visual style, with a focus on demonstrating the use of video templates and aspect-ratio resizing. The inclusion of professional voiceover generation ensures that your audience receives clear and authoritative guidance throughout the tutorial.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Create Your Video Storyboard
Start by outlining your video using our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. This helps you organize your content and visualize the flow of your educational video.
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates to give your instructional video a polished look. These templates are customizable to fit your specific educational needs.
Add AI-Generated Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI-generated voiceovers. Simply input your script, and our AI models will produce clear and professional voiceovers to complement your visuals.
Export Your Final Video
Once you're satisfied with your video, export it in your desired aspect ratio. Our video editing software ensures high-quality output, ready for sharing across platforms.

HeyGen revolutionizes the instructional video maker landscape by leveraging AI educational video tools and video templates to create engaging and effective educational content. With HeyGen, educators can effortlessly produce high-quality videos that captivate learners and enhance understanding.

Simplify medical topics and enhance healthcare education

Transform complex medical subjects into easily digestible videos, improving comprehension and education in the healthcare sector with HeyGen.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of instructional videos?

HeyGen offers an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a variety of video templates, making it easy to create professional instructional videos. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can efficiently produce engaging content.

What makes HeyGen an effective educational video creator?

HeyGen stands out as an educational video creator by providing AI-powered tools such as voiceover generation and custom animations. These features, combined with a comprehensive media library, allow for the creation of dynamic and informative videos.

Can HeyGen assist in creating AI educational videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels in producing AI educational videos by leveraging advanced AI models for text-to-video conversion and voiceovers. This ensures high-quality, engaging content tailored to educational needs.

What video editing features does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides robust video editing software capabilities, including a video clipper, text editor, and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools, along with branding controls, ensure your videos are polished and professional.

