Create a compelling 45-second instructional video designed for new educators, demonstrating foundational instructional design principles using a friendly AI avatar. The visual style should be modern and engaging, featuring crisp graphics and an upbeat background track, while showcasing how AI avatars can personalize the learning experience.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 60-second explainer video targeting students, illustrating the ease of video creation for academic projects with HeyGen's capabilities. Employ an energetic visual style with quick cuts and clear on-screen text, supported by Text-to-video from script to efficiently translate learning objectives into engaging content.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 30-second video for IT professionals, detailing a specific technical process within an instructional systems development video maker. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and professional, utilizing minimalist animations and a concise voiceover, emphasizing the efficiency gained by selecting appropriate Templates & scenes for rapid content deployment.
Prompt 3
Construct a concise 90-second training video for internal teams, announcing a new feature within their learning management systems. This video should adopt a corporate and encouraging visual tone with professional voiceover, utilizing Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and highlight key information for all viewers.
How instructional systems development video maker Works

Streamline your educational content creation from concept to delivery with our intuitive video platform, designed for clear and impactful learning experiences.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by outlining your educational content. Use the text-to-video from script feature to automatically generate scenes, transforming your instructional design into a visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Select a Visual Template
Expedite your video creation process by choosing from a rich library of templates & scenes, perfectly suited for developing engaging training video templates.
3
Step 3
Add Avatars and Narration
Enhance your video with professional AI avatars to present your material, bringing your educational video maker content to life with dynamic presenters.
4
Step 4
Export Your Project
Finalize your project and export your eLearning video content. Easily adjust aspect-ratio resizing & exports to suit various platforms, ensuring broad accessibility.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms instructional systems development by enabling efficient educational video maker capabilities. Easily create compelling eLearning videos and training materials for enhanced learning.

Streamline Complex Instructions

Simplify challenging concepts and technical instructions into clear, accessible video formats for improved learner comprehension.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creative process for educational video making?

HeyGen empowers users to streamline educational video creation with its intuitive interface and extensive templates. Users can quickly transform scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and diverse scenes, fostering creative expression without complex video editing skills.

What specific features does HeyGen offer for robust instructional video software solutions?

HeyGen provides comprehensive tools for instructional design, including AI avatars, text-to-video conversion, and professional voiceover generation. These features, combined with branding controls and subtitle capabilities, make HeyGen an ideal platform for producing high-quality eLearning videos.

Can educators and students effectively produce professional explainer videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables educators and students to create compelling explainer videos effortlessly. With AI avatars and a vast media library, turning complex information into clear, engaging video content for learning and presentations is straightforward.

What makes HeyGen a leading instructional systems development video maker?

HeyGen accelerates instructional systems development by converting text scripts into dynamic videos using AI avatars and advanced voice synthesis. Its efficient workflow, combined with ready-to-use templates, dramatically reduces the time and resources typically required for high-quality training video production.

