Instructional Guide Video Generator

Quickly transform text into engaging instructional videos using our advanced text-to-video from script feature to simplify learning.

Create a 90-second AI instructional video for IT professionals, demonstrating a complex software installation process. The visual style should be sleek and professional, utilizing screen recordings and clean graphic overlays, complemented by an engaging AI-generated voiceover. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate the content and an AI avatar to present the steps clearly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 2-minute training video aimed at new employees for technical onboarding, detailing company software usage policies. The visual style should be engaging and accessible, incorporating professional templates and scenes with clear, concise text overlays. Ensure that HeyGen's subtitles/captions are enabled for accessibility, supporting various learning preferences.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second how-to video for technical support staff, illustrating a quick troubleshooting tip for a specific network problem. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and informative, with relevant stock footage from HeyGen's media library and a precise AI voiceover guiding the viewer through each step.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 75-second explainer video for non-technical managers, simplifying a new automated technical workflow. Employ a clean and professional visual storytelling style, leveraging HeyGen's customizable templates to visually represent abstract concepts. Ensure the video can be easily adapted for different platforms using the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Instructional Guide Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your knowledge into engaging instructional videos, complete with AI avatars and dynamic visuals, ready to share in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your instructional text or uploading a script. The AI instructional video generator seamlessly converts your written content into a dynamic video narrative using text into videos technology.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI Avatars to be your on-screen presenter, bringing a professional and relatable face to your training videos without needing a camera crew.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Enhancements
Enhance your instructional videos with relevant visuals and graphics. Utilize pre-designed Templates and a rich media library to make your content clear and engaging.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your instructional video is complete, easily export it in various formats. Generate shareable links to distribute your high-quality training content across any platform with ease.

Use Cases

Elevate Training Effectiveness

Leverage AI to create dynamic and interactive training videos, significantly increasing participant engagement and improving knowledge retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of instructional videos?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI instructional video generator, enabling users to transform text into professional instructional videos with AI Avatars and realistic AI voiceovers, significantly streamlining the production process.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for customizing training videos?

HeyGen provides robust video editing tools for advanced customization of your training videos, including branding controls, aspect-ratio resizing, and automatic captions and subtitles, ensuring high-quality and tailored content.

Can I use AI Avatars and templates to enhance my explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to leverage a diverse library of AI Avatars and customizable templates to produce engaging explainer videos quickly. This enables efficient content creation directly from text into videos.

Is HeyGen an accessible, browser-based tool for generating how-to videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen operates as a fully browser-based tool, making it easy to generate high-quality how-to videos from any location. Once created, videos can be effortlessly shared via shareable links.

