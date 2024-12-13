Instructional Explainer Video Generator for Engaging Guides

Transform your scripts into dynamic animated explainer videos with our AI-powered video creation. Effortlessly generate engaging content using text-to-video from script.

Produce a 30-second animated explainer video targeting small business owners, showcasing how a new product solves a common problem. The visual style should be vibrant and clean, utilizing a professional, friendly AI voiceover, easily created using HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to streamline the production.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a concise 45-second animated guide explaining the basics of blockchain technology, aimed at tech enthusiasts. The video should feature a sleek, modern visual aesthetic, with an engaging AI avatar delivering the explanation, demonstrating HeyGen's powerful AI avatars for personalized presentations.
Example Prompt 2
Create a compelling 60-second short-form clip for aspiring content creators, offering quick tips on video editing. Employ a dynamic visual style with impactful stock footage and a clear, concise AI voice, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to rapidly generate content from a simple script.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a straightforward 30-second instructional explainer video for new software users, detailing how to access a specific feature. The visual style must be clean and step-by-step, accompanied by a calm, guiding AI voice, easily created through HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear communication.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Instructional Explainer Video Generator Works

Quickly produce professional, engaging instructional explainer videos by transforming your content into dynamic visual guides with AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content or Select a Template
Begin by providing your instructional text or choosing from a variety of expertly designed templates to jumpstart your project with our powerful instructional explainer video generator.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Visuals
Bring your instructions to life by integrating realistic AI avatars to present your content, creating compelling animated explainer videos.
3
Step 3
Add AI Voiceovers
Enhance clarity and engagement with high-quality audio by leveraging HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation capabilities, ensuring your guide sounds natural and authoritative.
4
Step 4
Export Your Explainer Video
Finalize your instructional explainer video by choosing your desired aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, making your explainer videos ready to share and educate effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Training Engagement

.

Develop dynamic, interactive training materials with AI for higher engagement, improved knowledge retention, and more effective learning outcomes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of animated explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers users to effortlessly create engaging animated explainer videos using advanced AI avatars and a robust text-to-video engine. Our platform offers a wide selection of professional templates to kickstart your AI-powered video creation process, making it an intuitive explainer video maker.

Can I transform my written content into engaging instructional explainer videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen's innovative instructional explainer video generator allows you to easily convert scripts into dynamic videos. Utilize our powerful AI voice generator and diverse voiceovers to bring your written content to life as a professional, animated guide.

What customization options are available for branding my explainer videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls to ensure your explainer videos perfectly reflect your brand identity. You can easily incorporate your logo and preferred colors, leveraging our templates and media library to produce a polished, branded video.

How quickly can HeyGen help me produce high-quality short-form clips and video guides?

With HeyGen, generating high-quality short-form clips and animated guides is incredibly fast and efficient. Our AI-powered video creation platform streamlines the entire process, from text to final video, allowing for rapid production and easy aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo