Instructional Business Video Maker: Boost Learning & Engagement

Generate engaging training videos and explainer videos quickly using our text-to-video from script feature, making complex topics clear.

Design a 1-minute instructional business video aimed at new hires, demonstrating the company's core values. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring diverse AI avatars presenting each value, complemented by an upbeat, clear voiceover. Highlight the use of HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation for creating engaging content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second explainer video targeted at IT support staff, detailing a new software troubleshooting protocol. Employ a clean, technical visual style, combining screen recordings with concise animated overlays, and ensure a precise, calm voiceover. This video should showcase HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, ensuring all steps are accurately conveyed.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute training video for project managers, outlining best practices for agile workflow implementation. The aesthetic should be dynamic and informative, utilizing a variety of templates & scenes to illustrate complex concepts, supported by a confident and encouraging audio style. Emphasize how HeyGen's templates & scenes streamline the creation of professional learning modules.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 45-second internal marketing video for sales teams, announcing a new product feature with key benefits. The visual presentation needs to be high-quality and impactful, incorporating vibrant graphics and a persuasive audio tone. Demonstrate the adaptability of the video across different platforms by mentioning HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal viewing.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Instructional Business Video Maker Works

Leverage AI video tools and user-friendly features to create high-quality, engaging instructional business videos quickly and efficiently.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your instructional content. Our powerful platform can transform your text into a dynamic video, forming the foundation of your business guide.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by choosing from professional AI avatars or starting with a customizable template to visually engage your audience with your instructional content.
3
Step 3
Customize and Enhance
Personalize your video with branding controls to maintain consistency, or generate clear voiceovers to deliver your message with precision.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your high-quality instructional business video, optimized for various aspect ratios, and easily share it across platforms to reach your target audience effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Business Concepts

.

Clearly explain intricate business processes and products with easy-to-understand AI-generated explainer videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI-powered business videos?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI video tool that simplifies video production by enabling text-to-video creation using realistic AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation. This allows for developing high-quality videos tailored for business needs efficiently.

Can HeyGen generate engaging animated explainer videos without complex software?

Yes, HeyGen empowers users to create professional animated videos and engaging explainer videos with ease, utilizing a vast library of templates and a user-friendly drag-and-drop editing interface. You can effortlessly integrate stock media and custom branding to produce high-quality videos.

What features does HeyGen offer for producing effective training or marketing videos?

HeyGen provides comprehensive features such as screen recording, advanced script generation, and customizable branding controls to produce professional training and marketing videos. These tools ensure your high-quality videos effectively convey your message and brand identity.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation enhance video content creation?

HeyGen's AI avatars bring your scripts to life with realistic expressions, while advanced voiceover generation offers natural-sounding voices for your video content. This powerful combination, alongside automatic subtitles, ensures your messages are clear, engaging, and accessible to your audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo