Create compelling institutional videos that reflect your brand. Harness the power of customizable templates and HeyGen's branding controls for professional consistency.

Craft a detailed 1-minute video targeting tech professionals and product managers, explaining the core benefits of a new software feature. The visual style should be clean and professional, with an informative and clear narration. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the complex information engagingly, showcasing how an AI video generator simplifies technical communication.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second instructional video for software developers and IT support, demonstrating a step-by-step process for a critical system update. The visual and audio style should be engaging and upbeat, making a technical topic accessible. Leverage HeyGen's customizable templates and scenes to quickly produce this essential video, acting as a streamlined video editor.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a polished 2-minute internal communications video aimed at HR departments and corporate trainers, announcing new company-wide policies or training modules. The visual presentation should be instructional and authoritative, complemented by a calm, professional voiceover. This institutional video maker can effectively use HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver consistent and high-quality audio.
Example Prompt 3
Design a modern 45-second video for technical users and potential clients evaluating a new solution, highlighting the key features of an advanced platform. The visual style should be sleek and focused on interface elements, with a concise and impactful audio track. Take advantage of HeyGen's media library and stock support to enrich the visuals, illustrating the power of an AI video generator for rapid content creation.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How institutional video maker Works

Craft professional and impactful institutional videos effortlessly with AI tools and customizable templates, ensuring your message resonates effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Select from a library of professional, customizable templates or begin with a blank canvas to perfectly align with your institutional video maker needs, setting the foundation for your content.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and Brand Elements
Incorporate your company's unique brand kit features, including logos and colors, and upload your custom media to personalize your message, ensuring visual consistency.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Captions with AI
Leverage AI to generate natural-sounding voiceovers and accurate AI captions automatically, enhancing accessibility and engagement for all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Across Platforms
Easily export your high-quality video in various aspect ratios suitable for different social media platforms, ensuring your message reaches the right audience efficiently.

Use Cases

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Build trust and credibility by transforming customer testimonials into compelling AI-driven videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI video generator?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that leverages cutting-edge AI tools to transform scripts into professional videos. Users can select from diverse AI avatars and generate natural-sounding voiceovers directly from text, streamlining video production.

Can HeyGen be used as a corporate video maker for brand consistency?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as a powerful corporate video maker by offering robust brand kit features. You can maintain brand consistency across all your marketing videos and internal communications through customizable templates, logos, and specific brand colors.

What editing capabilities does HeyGen offer for video refinement?

HeyGen provides intuitive video editor capabilities, including a drag-and-drop interface for easy content arrangement. You can enhance your videos with elements from our extensive stock media library and automatically add AI captions for improved accessibility and engagement.

What types of business videos can I create with HeyGen?

As a versatile business video maker, HeyGen empowers you to create a wide range of content. This includes engaging marketing videos for social media platforms, comprehensive training videos, and effective internal communications, all tailored to your specific needs.

