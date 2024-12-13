Institutional Training Video Maker for Engaging Learning

Create professional institutional training videos fast with powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Design a 60-second welcoming video for new employees undergoing onboarding, featuring a friendly AI avatar to introduce company culture and key policies. The visual style should be professional and inviting, complemented by a clear voiceover generation to ensure all information is easily digestible for employee training videos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second instructional video for existing employees, demonstrating a new software feature with clear on-screen visuals and precise voiceover generation, ensuring every step is easily understood. The video should adopt a clean, step-by-step visual style with accompanying subtitles/captions to enhance learning.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second corporate training video for all employees, delivering a critical policy update using professional templates & scenes and engaging text-to-video from script. The visual and audio style should be concise and informative, focusing on direct communication to ensure quick comprehension.
Prompt 3
Imagine you're an institutional training video maker creating a 75-second engaging module for sales teams, leveraging text-to-video from script and diverse media library/stock support to showcase new product features effectively. The video needs to be dynamic and informative, with a confident tone to enhance training videos for product knowledge.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Institutional Training Video Maker Works

Create professional and engaging corporate training videos effortlessly to onboard employees, share knowledge, and align your team with powerful AI tools.

1
Step 1
Select a Training Template
Begin by choosing from a wide range of professionally designed training video templates or start from scratch. Our intuitive interface allows you to quickly set the stage for your message using ready-made templates & scenes tailored for various corporate needs.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content with AI
Bring your content to life by pasting your script directly. Our Text-to-video from script capability efficiently transforms your written material into engaging narration, forming the core of your corporate training videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Media
Ensure brand consistency for your employee training videos by leveraging Branding controls. Easily incorporate your company's logo, colors, and fonts to maintain a professional and unified look throughout your video content.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your institutional training video maker creation by Exporting it in your desired format and resolution. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your video for various platforms, ensuring it looks perfect wherever it's shared.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers institutions to create compelling training videos. This AI video maker streamlines production, making professional learning accessible and engaging for all employees.

Simplify Healthcare Education

Transform complex medical information into clear, engaging training videos, enhancing learning for healthcare professionals and students.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create corporate training videos efficiently?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video creation platform that enables you to produce high-quality corporate training videos quickly. Utilize our AI avatars and text-to-video from script feature to transform your existing content into engaging, professional training videos without the need for complex filming.

What features does HeyGen offer to make employee training videos more engaging?

HeyGen provides customizable templates and AI voiceovers, allowing you to design your own educational materials that truly resonate. These features help create dynamic employee training videos, ensuring effective knowledge sharing and upskilling for your team.

Can HeyGen simplify the production of instructional videos for new employee onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen streamlines the creation of instructional videos for onboarding employees. Our intuitive video editor and pre-built training video templates mean you can quickly design animated presentations and tutorials that align your team from day one.

How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency across all my training videos?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, including logo integration and color customization, to maintain consistency across all your institutional training videos. This ensures every video reflects your corporate identity, creating professional training videos that are distinctly on-brand.

