Installation Guide Video Maker for Easy How-To Videos

Transform your how-to guides into engaging video tutorials effortlessly with AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 1-minute tutorial video showcasing a new online productivity tool, aimed at small business owners, featuring an engaging and friendly visual style with a clear AI avatar explaining how to navigate the interface. Utilize HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure accessibility for all learners of this how-to guide.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second instructional video on assembling a popular DIY home gadget, designed for hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts, characterized by a dynamic, bright visual style with upbeat background music. This quick guide should effectively use HeyGen's templates & scenes and media library/stock support to provide clear, fast-paced visuals.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute training video on a company's new internal CRM system, intended for corporate employees, adopting a formal and polished visual style with consistent branding and a focus on clarity. This comprehensive piece should highlight HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to efficiently convert detailed instructions and utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Installation Guide Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create clear, professional installation guides with HeyGen's AI video platform, streamlining your instructional content production.

Step 1
Create Your Project with a Script
Start by pasting your installation script or using the AI script generator to outline your guide's content effortlessly, forming the foundation of your video.
Step 2
Choose Your Avatar and Voice
Select an AI avatar to present your instructions, then generate realistic voiceovers for clear and engaging delivery of each step.
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your guide by integrating relevant images, videos from the media library, and applying your brand's logo and colors for a cohesive look using video templates.
Step 4
Export Your Installation Video
Finalize your instructional video with automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility, then export it in your desired aspect ratio to share with your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Technical Procedures

Transform intricate technical instructions into clear, digestible video formats for enhanced understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of instructional videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools, including AI avatars and AI voiceovers, to transform text into professional "how-to videos" and "product tutorials" quickly. This enables efficient production of high-quality "training videos" without complex video editing skills.

Can HeyGen generate video content from a script?

Absolutely. HeyGen's "AI script generator" allows you to convert text directly into engaging "tutorial videos" using realistic "AI voiceovers" and "AI avatars." This streamlines the process of creating comprehensive "how-to guides" and "installation guide video maker" content.

What customization options are available for HeyGen videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization through various "video templates" and an "online video editor" to align with your brand. You can incorporate logos, choose brand colors, and utilize HeyGen's "Captions" and different aspect ratios to create polished and professional content.

Does HeyGen offer tools for capturing screen content?

While HeyGen primarily focuses on AI-powered video generation, its platform seamlessly integrates with your existing assets, allowing you to upload screen recordings to enhance your "how-to videos" and "instructional videos." The "AI video creation platform" then helps you add "AI voiceovers" and "Captions" for a complete "tutorial video maker" experience.

