Generate a captivating 30-second Instagram Story video for small business owners launching a new product line. The visual style should be modern and vibrant, incorporating dynamic transitions and product showcases, complemented by an upbeat, energetic audio track with a clear voiceover.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Our Instagram Story Video Maker Works

Easily design engaging Instagram Stories with our intuitive video maker, perfect for captivating your audience and boosting engagement.

1
Step 1
Select a Starting Point
Choose from a wide range of professionally designed "templates" or begin with a blank canvas to create your Instagram Story video using our Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
"Upload your own images" or videos, or select from our extensive Media library/stock support to enrich your story with relevant visuals.
3
Step 3
Personalize Your Message
Enhance your video by adding dynamic text overlays and leveraging our Voiceover generation feature to convey your message clearly.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Download your completed Instagram Story video as an "MP4" file, perfectly optimized for immediate sharing on Instagram through our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

HeyGen empowers content creators to effortlessly make captivating Instagram stories and videos with its intuitive AI video maker, transforming concepts into engaging visual narratives for social media.

Craft Inspiring Story Content

Produce motivational or informative video stories that resonate deeply with your Instagram audience and build community.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen act as an Instagram Story Maker?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create professional Instagram Story videos. Leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, it transforms your ideas into engaging visual narratives perfect for your audience.

What creative tools does HeyGen provide for Instagram story video makers?

HeyGen offers a suite of creative editing tools designed for dynamic Instagram story video makers. You can personalize your story with voiceover generation, subtitles, and choose from various templates and scenes to make your content truly stand out.

Can HeyGen help content creators make captivating Instagram stories?

Absolutely, HeyGen is built to assist content creators in crafting captivating Instagram stories. Its intuitive online video maker combined with a rich media library and branding controls ensures your stories are visually appealing and reflect your unique style.

Does HeyGen offer customizable story templates for Instagram?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide selection of customizable story templates to jumpstart your Instagram story creation. These templates, combined with aspect-ratio resizing and flexible export options like MP4, make it easy to produce high-quality, platform-ready content.

