Become an Insider Video Maker for Engaging Content
Create stunning videos effortlessly with AI avatars that speak your script, making professional video production accessible to everyone.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the "insider video maker" experience, making video creation accessible and efficient for everyone. Easily create high-quality video content, from YouTube channel updates to marketing videos, transforming complex video editing into a simple process.
Enhance Internal Training with AI Videos.
Elevate employee learning and retention rates by easily creating engaging AI-powered training videos for internal communication and skill development.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content Instantly.
Quickly generate compelling social media videos and clips, enabling insiders to boost online presence and captivate audiences with minimal effort.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality videos using advanced AI technology. Simply convert your script into engaging video content with lifelike AI avatars and dynamic text-to-video capabilities, making professional online video creation accessible to everyone.
What tools does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed for rapid video production. Utilize pre-built templates and scenes, a rich media library, and an easy video maker interface to quickly generate polished marketing videos or any video content with minimal effort.
How can I achieve a professional and branded video experience using HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can maintain a consistent professional brand identity across all your videos. Leverage custom branding controls, high-quality voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions to produce compelling digital storytelling that resonates with your audience.
Can HeyGen adapt videos for different online platforms?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports versatile video creation by allowing you to easily adjust aspect ratios for various online video platforms. Whether for a YouTube channel, social media, or presentations, you can export your videos in the optimal format needed.