AI Video Generator: Transform Your Content Effortlessly

Create stunning videos with AI avatars and customizable templates, perfect for social media and brand collaborations.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Create a dynamic 60-second social media video ad that highlights the ease of using HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface. Perfect for creative marketers and brand managers, this video will demonstrate how customizable templates can be effortlessly tailored to fit any campaign. The vibrant, engaging visuals paired with automatic subtitles ensure your message is clear and accessible to all viewers.
Immerse your audience in a 30-second AI influencer experience, where virtual influencers come to life with HeyGen's AI avatars. Targeted at digital content creators and social media enthusiasts, this video will feature a modern, polished aesthetic. Leverage the platform's voiceover generation to give your AI influencer a unique voice, making your content stand out in the crowded digital landscape.
For those looking to master the art of video content creation, a 90-second tutorial video is the perfect solution. Aimed at aspiring video editors and technical users, this video will guide viewers through the process of using HeyGen's video editing app. With a focus on aspect-ratio resizing and exports, the tutorial will feature clear, step-by-step instructions and a clean, professional visual style to ensure a smooth learning experience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Influencer Video Maker Works

Create engaging AI-driven influencer videos with ease using our intuitive platform.

Step 1
Create Your AI Avatar
Start by creating a personalized AI Avatar that represents your brand. Use our AI avatars feature to bring your virtual influencer to life, perfect for brand collaborations and engaging content.
Step 2
Choose a Customizable Template
Select from a variety of customizable templates to match your video style. Our templates & scenes feature allows you to effortlessly design video ads and social media content.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your video with voiceover generation and subtitles. This ensures your message is clear and accessible, making your AI Avatar Videos more impactful.
Step 4
Export in Desired Video Dimensions
Finally, export your video in the desired aspect ratio using our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. This ensures your content is optimized for any platform, from social media to video ads.

HeyGen empowers influencers with AI video generation, enabling the creation of captivating social media content and AI Avatar Videos effortlessly. Leverage customizable templates and a drag-and-drop interface to produce high-quality videos that enhance brand collaborations and engage audiences.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Craft engaging AI videos to highlight customer success stories, building trust and credibility with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video generator enhance video content creation?

HeyGen's AI video generator streamlines video content creation by allowing users to transform scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. This tool simplifies the process, making it ideal for creating dynamic social media videos and video ads.

What makes HeyGen's AI Avatar Videos unique for social media?

HeyGen's AI Avatar Videos stand out due to their customizable templates and drag-and-drop interface, enabling users to create personalized and professional-looking videos effortlessly. This feature is perfect for crafting unique content that resonates with audiences on social media.

Can HeyGen support brand collaborations with virtual influencers?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates brand collaborations by offering AI influencers and virtual avatars that can be tailored to fit specific brand aesthetics. This capability allows brands to create consistent and engaging video content that aligns with their marketing strategies.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive video editing app with features like aspect-ratio resizing, customizable templates, and a media library with royalty-free music. These tools ensure that users can produce high-quality videos tailored to various platforms and dimensions.

