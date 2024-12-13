Influencer Script Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos with AI

Effortlessly convert scripts into professional videos for social media using advanced text-to-video from script technology.

476/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second explainer video aimed at content creators who want to maintain a consistent online presence without always being on camera. The video should have a professional and clean visual aesthetic, featuring a confident and articulate AI avatar delivering the message with crisp audio. Demonstrate how HeyGen's "AI avatars" can transform a simple script into a polished "talking head video", emphasizing their ability to represent a brand effectively.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second tutorial-style video for small businesses and marketers looking to create viral "short form videos" for social media. This video needs a fast-paced, visually rich style with trending music and highly legible subtitles/captions to maximize engagement. Illustrate how HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" can kickstart creative ideas and how the "Subtitles/captions" feature ensures accessibility and impact on platforms where sound is often off.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 30-second educational segment for educators and presenters who need to convey complex information clearly and engagingly. The visual and audio style should be informative and calm, with a well-paced "voiceover generation" explaining concepts while relevant "Media library/stock support" footage and images provide context. Show how HeyGen enables the creation of high-quality explainer videos without needing professional voice actors or extensive B-roll shooting.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Influencer Script Video Maker Works

Create engaging, professional influencer videos quickly by transforming your script into dynamic, AI-powered content for social media platforms.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your influencer script into the platform. Our AI automatically converts your text into a video, ready for further customization.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars or use a Custom AI avatar to represent your brand. These talking heads bring your script to life with realistic expressions.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Voiceovers
Enhance your video with B-roll footage from our media library and generate natural-sounding voiceovers. Apply customizable edits and video templates to align with your brand's style.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Finalize your video and export it in various aspect ratios optimized for different social media platforms. Your high-quality content is now ready for sharing!

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Deliver Inspirational Video Messages

.

Easily create compelling talking head videos from scripts to inspire and educate your followers with powerful narratives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging influencer videos from a script?

HeyGen empowers content creators and influencers to transform scripts into compelling short form videos using advanced AI video generator technology. Easily create talking head videos with AI Avatars, add B-roll, and generate professional voiceovers for social media platforms.

Can I customize the AI Avatars in HeyGen for my creative projects?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization for AI Avatars, allowing you to tailor appearances and expressions to match your brand or creative vision. This makes it simple to produce unique talking head videos and explainer videos that truly resonate with your audience.

What creative features does HeyGen offer for quick video production?

HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates and AI-powered video editing tools to streamline your creative process. You can generate professional videos, including explainer videos and social media content, rapidly from a script, complete with voiceovers and subtitles.

How does HeyGen's generative AI improve video content creation?

HeyGen leverages generative AI to enhance every aspect of video creation, from turning scripts into video to automatically generating B-roll footage. This innovative technology helps content creators produce high-quality, dynamic videos efficiently, making your content stand out.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo