Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker
Boost brand awareness and engage audiences with AI avatars and easy-to-use video editing tools.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
In this 60-second video, showcase your creative prowess with HeyGen's AI video editor, designed for influencers aiming to enhance their video marketing strategy. Targeting tech-savvy audiences, this video will highlight the seamless integration of AI avatars and voiceover generation, providing a polished and professional finish. The sleek, modern visual style will captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression.
Engage your followers with a 30-second promotional video crafted using HeyGen's promotional video templates. Ideal for influencers seeking to increase brand awareness, this video will feature eye-catching graphics and a lively audio track. With HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, transform your ideas into captivating content that resonates with your audience.
For influencers focused on technical excellence, this 90-second video will delve into the power of HeyGen's video editing tools. Designed for a professional audience, the video will demonstrate the platform's capabilities in aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your content is optimized for all social media channels. The clean, sophisticated visual and audio style will underscore the technical prowess of your brand.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers influencers to create captivating promo videos effortlessly with its AI video editor, leveraging promotional video templates and drag-and-drop video maker tools to enhance brand awareness across social media channels.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly create eye-catching social media videos that boost brand awareness and engagement.
High-Performing Ad Creation with AI.
Craft high-performing promotional ads in minutes using AI-driven video editing tools.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen's promo video maker enhance brand awareness?
HeyGen's promo video maker allows you to create engaging promotional videos using customizable templates and AI avatars, helping to boost brand awareness across social media channels.
What video editing tools does HeyGen offer for creating animated videos?
HeyGen provides a range of video editing tools, including drag-and-drop functionality and AI-powered features, to easily create animated videos that captivate your audience.
Can HeyGen's AI video editor simplify video marketing efforts?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video editor streamlines video marketing by offering text-to-video capabilities, voiceover generation, and branding controls, making it easier to produce professional content.
What makes HeyGen's promotional video templates unique?
HeyGen's promotional video templates are designed for creativity and efficiency, featuring a variety of scenes and media library support to help you craft compelling videos effortlessly.