Influencer Product Video Generator: Create UGC at Scale
Quickly create authentic product videos. Our text-to-video from script capability turns ideas into engaging content fast.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
A 45-second instructional video aimed at marketing managers and content creators should illustrate HeyGen's power in scaling "Product Video" creation. Employ a sleek, professional visual style with clear narration to demonstrate how "AI actors" can deliver compelling messages across various products. Emphasize the efficiency of "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" to streamline "Bulk content creation", ensuring consistent branding and messaging across numerous campaigns.
Imagine a 60-second vibrant and authentic-looking video targeting social media influencers and digital marketers who want to produce engaging content effortlessly. This video should emphasize generating high-quality "AI UGC videos" that feel personal, leveraging the power of a "Custom AI avatar". The visual style should be modern and trendy, incorporating supporting "B-roll" from HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support", all delivered with a conversational and engaging audio style, making it seem like a real influencer review.
Develop a rapid 15-second attention-grabbing video, perfect for startups and advertisers seeking quick, impactful campaigns across platforms. The video should have a fast-paced visual rhythm, complemented by energetic background music, demonstrating how effortlessly users can transform "text to video AI" for diverse marketing needs. Showcase HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" and its "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature, illustrating how it streamlines the entire "marketing workflow" for maximum reach on any social channel.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Product Ads.
Quickly generate compelling influencer product videos and ads with AI to boost your marketing ROAS.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Rapidly create a large volume of AI UGC videos for various platforms, driving engagement and brand awareness.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging AI UGC videos for products?
HeyGen empowers you to generate high-quality AI UGC videos and product video content using advanced text to video AI. Easily transform your script into compelling visuals with realistic AI actors, making your marketing workflow more efficient.
Does HeyGen support custom AI avatars for personalized video content?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to create custom AI avatars and talking actors to represent your brand authentically. This feature ensures your videos maintain a consistent and recognizable brand presence across all your product video campaigns.
What features does HeyGen offer for efficient bulk content creation?
HeyGen streamlines your marketing workflow by enabling efficient bulk content creation. Leverage text-to-video AI and customizable templates to produce numerous AI videos quickly, optimizing your content pipeline and improving ROAS.
Can HeyGen generate product videos in multiple languages?
Absolutely, HeyGen supports voiceover generation in over 50 languages, allowing you to reach a global audience. Create impactful product videos with localized messaging and expand your market reach effortlessly with AI video generation.