Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Small business owners and content creators can now produce compelling 45-second 'product in hand' videos without ever needing a studio. Visualize a clean, authentic visual style where a friendly AI actor uses text-to-video from script to naturally demonstrate your product, complete with on-screen subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and engagement, all thanks to an innovative AI video generator.
For social media marketers and e-commerce brands, crafting numerous ad creatives is simplified with a professional 60-second video that leverages pre-designed templates and AI Actors. This trendy, fast-paced sequence allows for aspect-ratio resizing & exports to perfectly fit various platforms, ensuring a consistent brand message while significantly boosting your influencer marketing video generator efficiency.
Brands experimenting with diverse ad creatives can now rapidly test new concepts with a sleek 30-second video, powered by an AI video generator. Envision a confident, informative presentation where your carefully crafted scriptwriting comes to life using a rich media library/stock support, allowing quick iteration and a professional voice, ultimately helping you refine your messaging for optimal results.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Video Ad Creation.
Quickly generate captivating, AI-powered video ads for influencer campaigns, significantly boosting campaign performance and ROAS.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly produce dynamic social media videos and clips to fuel influencer campaigns and captivate target audiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen's AI avatars enhance my creative video content?
HeyGen allows content creators to produce compelling video content using realistic AI avatars, transforming text-to-video scripts into engaging narratives. These AI Actors bring your ideas to life, significantly streamlining creative video production.
What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for marketing agencies?
HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video generator for marketing agencies, enabling rapid creation of high-quality video ads and influencer marketing video content. You can easily develop persuasive video ads with AI influencers, perfect for showcasing a product in hand.
Does HeyGen offer customizable templates for diverse video projects?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and scenes to jumpstart your video projects. This feature allows for efficient scriptwriting and video editing, ensuring your brand's unique creative vision is maintained across all social media platforms.
How does HeyGen support consistent branding across all my videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling users to seamlessly integrate their logo, specific colors, and other brand elements into their videos. This ensures brand consistency without extensive video editing, reinforcing your message across all content.