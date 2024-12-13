Influencer Content Video Generator: Create AI Videos

Effortlessly produce high-quality content for social media and marketing campaigns, leveraging powerful text-to-video from script features.

Imagine a 45-second video targeted at aspiring social media content creators, showcasing the effortless launch of an AI Influencer. The visual style should be dynamic and aspirational, featuring quick cuts between various digital settings, while the audio uses an upbeat, motivational AI voiceover to highlight how HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation empower rapid content creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 30-second video for small business owners aiming to enhance their online marketing. This professional and clean visual narrative should feature a 'digital twin' presenting new products, complemented by a confident, friendly AI voice and subtle background music. Emphasize the ease of using Text-to-video from script and automated Subtitles/captions to create compelling brand messages.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a 60-second video designed for busy social media managers, illustrating how HeyGen streamlines their workflow for diverse platforms. The video's visual style should be fast-paced and visually rich, incorporating various engaging Templates & scenes and demonstrating seamless Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. An energetic, professional AI voice and a modern soundtrack will underscore the efficiency of modern video editing for social media content.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a concise 15-second video for individuals seeking to create personalized video messages or short-form content with an 'AI clone'. The visual style should feel personal and authentic, simulating a direct-to-camera address, while a warm, natural-sounding AI voice delivers the message. Highlight how readily available AI avatars and a rich Media library/stock support allow for quick, impactful video creation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Influencer Content Video Generator Works

Effortlessly produce engaging, on-brand influencer-style videos with AI, saving time and resources for your social media and marketing campaigns.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Influencer
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or create a custom digital twin to represent your brand and deliver your message.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Script
Simply input your desired text, and our AI will transform it into natural-sounding speech for your chosen AI influencer.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Content
Enhance your video with custom branding controls, such as logos and colors, to maintain a consistent brand identity.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Once finalized, easily export your high-quality influencer video with various aspect-ratio resizing options, ready for your social media platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Inspiring & Motivational Videos

.

Easily craft uplifting and motivational video content to connect with your audience, fostering a strong community and positive brand image.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my content creation with AI Influencers?

HeyGen empowers you to generate engaging AI videos featuring realistic AI Influencers, streamlining your content creation process. You can even develop a branded avatar to ensure consistent and impactful messaging across all your social media platforms.

Can I create a digital twin of myself or my brand spokesperson using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen's advanced AI avatar generator allows you to create a high-fidelity AI clone or 'digital twin' of an individual. This branded avatar ensures consistent AI people for your videos, maintaining brand identity effortlessly.

What are the creative possibilities for producing studio-grade videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen enables the production of studio-grade videos, including professional talking head videos, directly from text. Its robust video editing features and AI capabilities support innovative content creation and creative testing for diverse marketing needs.

Does HeyGen support the creation of diverse video formats like training and product showcase videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is versatile for generating various engaging AI videos, from comprehensive training videos to dynamic UGC ads and detailed product shots. You can even utilize voice cloning for a personalized touch.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo