Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second tutorial for content creators, showcasing the power of HeyGen as an "AI Video Generator" for quickly producing engaging content. This video aims to attract marketing professionals and individual creators. Employ a professional yet approachable visual style with clear on-screen text and a friendly voiceover generated using HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" capability, highlighting the customizable "Templates & scenes".
Example Prompt 2
Produce an innovative 60-second "marketing video" featuring a brand's new sustainable product, brought to life by HeyGen's "AI Influencers". Designed for brands and small business owners interested in sophisticated, forward-thinking advertising, the visual aesthetic should be high-end, incorporating elegant transitions and a sophisticated musical score. Utilize HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" for rich visuals and a compelling narrative crafted via "Text-to-video from script".
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a vibrant 30-second social media clip targeting aspiring content creators and busy entrepreneurs, illustrating the effortless "video content creation" process with HeyGen. The visual style must be fast-paced, inspiring, and energetic, with bright colors and a motivational soundtrack. Crucially, ensure accessibility and engagement by using HeyGen's automatic "Subtitles/captions" and optimize for various platforms with "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Influencer Collaboration Video Generator Works

Effortlessly produce dynamic influencer-style videos with AI, streamlining your content creation process from script to screen for impactful marketing.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by crafting your script or utilizing "prompt-native video creation" to outline your influencer message. Our intuitive interface allows you to quickly transform your ideas into a structured narrative, ensuring your core content is compelling and clear.
Step 2
Select Your AI Influencer
Select an "AI avatar" from our diverse library to embody your brand or collaboration. Customize its appearance and voice to perfectly match the tone and style you envision, bringing your script to life with a realistic digital presence.
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Add your brand's unique elements using "Branding controls", including logos, custom colors, and background media. Integrate stock footage or your own assets to enrich the visual storytelling, ensuring a professional, cohesive look for your finished video.
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Content
Once finalized, initiate the "End-to-End Video Generation" process. Our platform renders your complete video, ready for distribution in various aspect ratios to maximize reach and impact across platforms, efficiently completing your production.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Influencer Campaign Success

Develop impactful video recaps and testimonials to effectively showcase the success of influencer collaborations and campaign results.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video content creation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI Video Generator that empowers users to create professional marketing videos efficiently. It allows for prompt-native video creation, transforming your ideas into engaging video content with ease.

Can HeyGen generate AI influencers or avatars for my brand?

Yes, HeyGen leverages cutting-edge technology to generate realistic AI avatars, serving as AI Influencers for your brand. You can customize these avatars and apply Branding Controls to ensure they perfectly align with your company's identity.

What are HeyGen's capabilities for transforming text into video?

HeyGen offers robust text to video capabilities, allowing you to convert scripts into dynamic visual content. It includes integrated text to speech for natural voiceovers and AI captions, providing a comprehensive, End-to-End Video Generation solution.

How does HeyGen streamline video production for content creators?

HeyGen significantly streamlines video production for content creators by offering a wide array of Templates & scenes. Its intuitive AI video editing tools help produce high-quality videos quickly for social media and various platforms, reducing the time and effort typically required.

