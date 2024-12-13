A lively 30-second promotional video, aimed at small business owners and aspiring influencers, should demonstrate how seamless influencer collaboration can be. The visual style, featuring quick cuts of product showcases and a smiling HeyGen AI avatar, needs to be modern and clean, accompanied by upbeat, trending background music. This video highlights the ease of creating professional promotional videos directly from a script using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, showing how content creators can effortlessly bring their ideas to life.

Generate Video