Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second explainer video that delves into the technical prowess of HeyGen's video creation tool, perfect for digital marketers and tech enthusiasts. This video will demonstrate the ease of using the text-to-video from script feature, allowing users to transform ideas into polished videos effortlessly. The visual style will be sleek and modern, with a professional voiceover guiding the audience through each step.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second video ad targeting small business owners and entrepreneurs, emphasizing the creative potential of HeyGen's video templates. The narrative will focus on how these templates can be customized to fit any brand's identity, using the media library/stock support for rich visuals. The video will have a clean and minimalist aesthetic, with a catchy soundtrack to leave a lasting impression.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second training video aimed at aspiring content creators, showcasing the technical capabilities of HeyGen's video editing tools. This video will provide a step-by-step guide on using the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize videos for various platforms. The visual style will be educational yet engaging, with clear subtitles/captions to enhance understanding and accessibility.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create an Influencer Collab Promo Video Maker

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging promo videos for influencer marketing using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from HeyGen's diverse range of video templates designed for social media videos. These templates provide a creative foundation to build your influencer collab promo video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Branding Elements
Incorporate your brand's logo and colors using HeyGen's branding controls. This ensures your promo video aligns with your brand identity and stands out in influencer marketing campaigns.
3
Step 3
Apply the Drag-and-Drop Interface
Utilize HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop interface to seamlessly arrange video clips, images, and text. This feature simplifies the video creation process, making it accessible even for beginners.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio for various platforms. HeyGen's export options ensure your promo video is ready for distribution across all social media channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers influencers and marketers to create captivating promo videos effortlessly with its intuitive video creation tool. Leverage AI-driven features to enhance influencer marketing campaigns and produce high-quality social media videos quickly.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight influencer partnerships and success stories with engaging AI-generated videos that resonate with audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a variety of video templates, making it easy to create engaging promo videos without any prior video editing experience.

What features does HeyGen offer for influencer marketing?

HeyGen supports influencer marketing by providing tools like AI avatars and voiceover generation, allowing influencers to create personalized and dynamic social media videos effortlessly.

Can HeyGen be used as a video creation tool for technical projects?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile video creation tool that includes technical features such as text-to-video from script and aspect-ratio resizing, catering to a wide range of project needs.

What makes HeyGen ideal for creating explainer videos?

HeyGen is ideal for explainer videos due to its comprehensive media library, customizable branding controls, and the ability to add subtitles or captions, ensuring clarity and engagement.

