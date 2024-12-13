Promo Video Maker for Influencer Co-Branded Success

Effortlessly create stunning co-branded videos with our drag-and-drop interface, perfect for boosting your video marketing strategy.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
In a 60-second narrative, explore the world of influencer video creation with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at digital marketers and content creators, this video will demonstrate how to transform ideas into captivating stories using video templates. The visual style is sleek and modern, with a professional voiceover guiding the audience through the process. Emphasize the power of video marketing in reaching wider audiences through social media sharing.
Prompt 2
Craft a compelling 30-second co-branded video production that highlights the versatility of HeyGen's media library and stock support. Aimed at brand managers and creative teams, this video will illustrate how to effortlessly blend brand elements with influencer content. The visual style is bold and colorful, with a catchy soundtrack that enhances the narrative. Showcase the simplicity of creating impactful videos with HeyGen's intuitive tools.
Prompt 3
Deliver a 45-second engaging story about the future of promo video making with HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports. Perfect for video editors and social media strategists, this video will focus on the technical prowess of adapting content for various platforms. The visual style is clean and minimalistic, with a soothing background score. Highlight the efficiency of using HeyGen's features to streamline video production and maximize reach.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Influencer Co-Branded Promo Video Maker Works

Create engaging and professional co-branded promo videos with ease using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create with Drag-and-Drop Interface
Start your video project by utilizing our user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. This feature allows you to effortlessly arrange and organize your video elements, making the creation process smooth and intuitive.
2
Step 2
Choose from Video Templates
Select from a variety of professionally designed video templates tailored for influencer and co-branded content. These templates provide a solid foundation, ensuring your video is both visually appealing and effective.
3
Step 3
Add Customizable Assets
Enhance your video by adding customizable assets such as logos, colors, and text. This ensures your video aligns with your brand identity and resonates with your audience.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Sharing
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format for seamless social media sharing. This ensures your content reaches your audience across various platforms, maximizing engagement and visibility.

HeyGen empowers influencers and brands to create compelling co-branded promo videos effortlessly with its intuitive promo video maker, leveraging customizable assets and video templates for impactful video marketing.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight customer success stories with engaging AI videos, enhancing brand credibility and influencer partnerships.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist with promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful promo video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create engaging promotional content effortlessly. With customizable assets and a drag-and-drop interface, you can tailor your videos to fit your brand's unique style.

What makes HeyGen ideal for influencer video creation?

HeyGen is perfect for influencer video creation due to its extensive media library and stock support, which provide a wide range of resources to enhance your content. The platform's video templates and branding controls ensure your videos align with your personal or brand identity.

Can HeyGen handle co-branded video production?

Yes, HeyGen excels in co-branded video production by offering features like voiceover generation and subtitles, which enhance collaboration and communication. The platform's aspect-ratio resizing and export options make it easy to share your co-branded content across various social media channels.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video marketing?

HeyGen supports video marketing with its technical features such as a drag-and-drop interface and social media sharing capabilities. These tools simplify the process of creating and distributing high-quality videos that effectively promote your brand.

