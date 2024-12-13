Promo Video Maker for Influencer Co-Branded Content

Create stunning co-branded videos effortlessly with our AI avatars and drag-and-drop interface, perfect for enhancing your brand identity across social media channels.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a dynamic 60-second influencer video that highlights the power of HeyGen's video templates. Targeted at digital marketers and content creators, this video combines sleek transitions with engaging voiceovers to deliver a compelling narrative. The use of text-to-video from script ensures that your message is clear and impactful, ideal for promoting products across various social media channels.
This 30-second explainer video is crafted for tech-savvy entrepreneurs eager to leverage HeyGen's AI video editor. With a focus on video customization, the video employs a modern visual style paired with crisp audio to convey complex ideas simply. Perfect for those aiming to boost their brand identity, the video also features subtitles for accessibility, ensuring your message reaches a wider audience.
Engage your audience with a 45-second video ad that utilizes HeyGen's media library and stock support. Aimed at small business owners and startups, this video combines high-quality visuals with a professional voiceover to create a polished and persuasive ad. The aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature ensures your content is optimized for any platform, making it a versatile tool in your video marketing arsenal.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Influencer Co-Branded Promo Videos

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging co-branded promo videos using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting a video template that aligns with your brand identity. HeyGen offers a variety of templates designed to make your influencer co-branded promo videos stand out.
2
Step 2
Add Your Branding Elements
Incorporate your logo and brand colors using HeyGen's branding controls. This ensures your video maintains a consistent look and feel that resonates with your audience.
3
Step 3
Customize with AI Video Editor
Utilize HeyGen's AI video editor to personalize your content. Adjust scenes, add text, and include voiceovers to create a unique and engaging video experience.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for various social media channels. HeyGen makes it easy to share your co-branded promo video across platforms.

HeyGen empowers influencers and brands to create compelling co-branded promo videos effortlessly, leveraging advanced video marketing tools and AI video editing software for impactful storytelling.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight successful co-branded campaigns through dynamic video storytelling, reinforcing brand credibility and trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my promo video creation process?

HeyGen simplifies promo video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and AI video editor, allowing you to craft engaging content effortlessly. Utilize customizable video templates to align with your brand identity and captivate your audience.

What features does HeyGen offer for influencer video creation?

HeyGen provides a suite of tools for influencer video creation, including AI avatars and voiceover generation, ensuring your content stands out. With branding controls, you can maintain a consistent brand identity across all social media channels.

Can HeyGen assist in creating co-branded video content?

Yes, HeyGen excels in co-branded video content creation by offering templates and scenes that can be tailored to fit multiple brand identities. This flexibility ensures seamless collaboration and effective video marketing.

What makes HeyGen a powerful video marketing tool?

HeyGen is a powerful video marketing tool due to its comprehensive features like text-to-video from script, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing. These capabilities enable you to produce professional video ads and explainer videos that resonate with your target audience.

