Influencer Ad Video: Boost Brand & Engagement

Drive high engagement and amplify brand awareness effortlessly with HeyGen's customizable templates.

363/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an engaging 45-second influencer marketing campaign video aimed at small business owners looking to expand their online presence. The video should adopt a professional and trustworthy visual and audio style, leveraging a sophisticated AI avatar to present compelling statistics and success stories. HeyGen's AI avatars will provide a consistent and polished brand representative.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a vibrant 60-second User Generated Content showcase video, specifically targeting beauty bloggers and fashion influencers to inspire their next creative project. The visual and audio style must be trendy and energetic, featuring quick cuts and a popular background track. Make use of HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes to streamline the creation of diverse and eye-catching segments.
Example Prompt 3
Create a persuasive 30-second promotional video designed to significantly boost engagement rates for a new health and wellness subscription service. This video is intended for health-conscious individuals seeking motivational and results-driven content. The visual style should be fast-paced and inspiring, complemented by an uplifting soundtrack, with HeyGen's subtitles/captions ensuring maximum accessibility for all viewers.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Influencer Ad Video Works

Craft compelling influencer ad videos efficiently to boost brand awareness and engagement with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Voiceover
Start by writing engaging content for your influencer ad video. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to generate a natural-sounding voiceover automatically, streamlining your content creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Influencer and Scene
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your influencer, then select a suitable template or scene to set the stage for your promotional video, ensuring a professional look.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance
Integrate your brand's identity using branding controls to add logos and colors. Enhance your video further with subtitles/captions to boost engagement rates across platforms.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Campaign
Finalize your influencer ad video by adjusting the aspect ratio for various platforms. Export your high-quality video, ready for your social media marketing campaigns and target audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Authentic Product Reviews

.

Transform influencer product reviews into professional, engaging videos, building trust and informing potential customers.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance influencer ad video creation?

HeyGen empowers efficient influencer ad video production using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing for rapid content creation and scalability for various campaigns. This approach helps achieve significant brand awareness through compelling visuals.

Does HeyGen offer customizable templates for influencer marketing?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of customizable templates and scenes, giving users creative freedom to design engaging influencer content quickly. This simplifies the process of developing impactful promotional video materials for your target audience.

What benefits does HeyGen bring to video marketing campaigns?

HeyGen streamlines video marketing by enabling users to generate diverse promotional video content for various social media platforms with ease. This helps brands effectively reach their target audience and improve engagement rates.

Can HeyGen ensure consistent branding in influencer ads?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization, to maintain a consistent brand identity across all your influencer ads. This is crucial for building strong brand awareness and professional influencer content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo