Create a captivating 45-second informational video for new parents and caregivers, guiding them through the exciting journey of introducing solid foods, ensuring optimal infant nutrition. The visual style should be warm, friendly animation featuring diverse families, complemented by a calm, reassuring voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to easily convert nutritional advice into engaging visuals and utilize AI avatars to present the key information clearly.

