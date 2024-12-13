Industry Trend Video Maker: Create Trend-Setting Content

Leverage our AI video maker with Text-to-video from script to quickly produce professional-grade content that captivates your audience.

Create a dynamic 45-second video for marketing professionals and small business owners, exploring the latest AI advancements in digital marketing trends. The visual style should be modern and sharp, utilizing energetic graphics complemented by an upbeat, professional AI voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and AI avatars to efficiently showcase these industry trends.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 60-second explainer video targeting tech enthusiasts and HR managers, highlighting the future of remote work collaboration tools as a key industry trend. Employ clean, professional visuals featuring relevant stock support and a calm, authoritative voiceover to convey complex information clearly. Ensure optimal clarity by adding HeyGen's Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second social media video aimed at eco-conscious consumers and product designers, illustrating the growing industry trend of sustainability in product development. The video should have an earthy, inspiring visual aesthetic with subtle background music, delivered by a friendly AI avatar. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for easy multi-platform sharing.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a highly engaging 50-second marketing video for e-commerce businesses and customer service leads, demonstrating the critical industry trend of personalized customer experiences. Opt for a bright, vibrant visual style with animated elements and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Voiceover generation to create professional-grade content swiftly.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Industry Trend Videos Work

Effortlessly transform insights into captivating industry trend videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, perfect for marketing and social media.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Trend Insights
Paste your written content or script about the latest industry trends. Our AI text-to-video feature will convert your text into engaging video scenes, making complex data easy to understand.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter and Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your industry trend analysis. Enhance your message further by incorporating relevant media from our stock footage library, ensuring a professional touch.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Captions
Apply your brand's unique identity using our branding controls, including custom logos and colors. Automatically generate subtitles and captions to ensure your industry trend video is accessible and clear to all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export Your Insightful Video
Finalize your professional-grade content and export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Share your compelling marketing videos across your channels to inform and engage your audience.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Educate Teams on Industry Shifts

Enhance internal and external training sessions by creating dynamic AI videos that explain complex industry trends for better comprehension and retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my marketing videos and creative content?

HeyGen empowers you to create captivating marketing videos with ease. Leverage a wide array of customizable templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video capabilities to produce professional-grade content quickly, ideal for social media content and brand storytelling.

What makes HeyGen an industry-leading AI video maker?

HeyGen is a leading AI video maker that transforms text into dynamic video content. Our platform integrates advanced AI avatars and realistic AI voiceovers, offering comprehensive video editing tools to streamline your video creation process as an online video maker.

Can HeyGen help me create animated explainer videos for my business?

Absolutely, HeyGen is perfect for crafting engaging animated explainer videos. Utilize our intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive template library to design professional-grade content that effectively communicates your message, making complex ideas simple to understand.

How customizable are videos created with HeyGen for branding?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options to maintain your brand's consistency. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and leverage our media library, B-rolls, GIFs, and Emojis to produce professional-grade content that aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

