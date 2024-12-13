Create a compelling 60-second narrative video aimed at high school students and career changers, illustrating the exciting journey through an apprenticeship pathway within various industry pathways. The visual style should be bright and inviting, showcasing diverse real-world scenarios, while the audio features an enthusiastic voiceover complemented by an upbeat background track. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly transform your message into a dynamic visual story.

Generate Video