Industry Overview Video Generator: Create AI Videos Easily
Effortlessly create stunning industry overview videos for marketing, leveraging AI avatars to engage your audience.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a vibrant 30-second product video for potential customers and marketing teams, showcasing a new software feature with dynamic, engaging visuals and an upbeat background track, reinforced by a clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and its extensive Media library/stock support to create on-brand videos that capture attention.
Develop an eye-catching 15-second ad for social media users and small business owners, promoting a flash sale with energetic, mobile-first design and trending music, coupled with a concise, impactful voiceover. Create these ads and promos efficiently using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes and ensure perfect platform fit with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Craft a professional 60-second internal communication video for company employees and internal stakeholders, delivering a quarterly update with consistent branding and a friendly AI avatar presenting key information. Enhance this content creation with HeyGen's AI avatars for engaging delivery and ensure accessibility for all viewers using Subtitles/captions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Industry Training & Engagement.
Enhance employee and stakeholder understanding of complex industry topics with engaging, AI-powered educational videos.
Produce Engaging Social Industry Overviews.
Quickly generate captivating social media videos and clips to share industry insights and reach a wider audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for marketing?
HeyGen revolutionizes video creation by transforming text into engaging AI videos with ease. Our platform allows marketing teams to quickly generate high-quality content, utilizing professionally-designed templates and a user-friendly interface to streamline the entire process.
Can HeyGen help businesses produce on-brand videos consistently?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to empower businesses in creating perfectly on-brand videos. With customizable video templates, integrated branding controls, and the ability to use custom AI avatars, you can maintain a consistent visual identity across all your marketing campaigns.
What types of AI videos can users generate with HeyGen's platform?
HeyGen enables the generation of a wide array of AI videos, from compelling explainer videos and dynamic product videos to engaging ads and promos. Users can also leverage our AI video generator for training content, social media snippets, and diverse content creation needs.
Does HeyGen incorporate AI avatars and realistic voiceovers into its video generator?
Yes, HeyGen features a robust selection of realistic AI avatars and offers advanced voiceover generation capabilities. This allows users to produce professional-grade videos with natural-sounding narration and lifelike presenters without needing complex video editing skills.