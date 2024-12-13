The Industry Leader Video Maker for Effortless Content Creation
Effortlessly transform your scripts into captivating marketing and promotional videos. Leverage HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature for online video creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
As the industry leader in AI video generation, HeyGen empowers users to become expert video makers, simplifying video creation for marketing videos, promotional campaigns, and social media content.
Create High-Performing Ads.
Quickly generate impactful advertising campaigns using AI video to reach broader audiences and drive results.
Engage Audiences on Social Media.
Effortlessly produce captivating social media videos and clips to boost online presence and engagement in minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation for users?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional videos using advanced AI video gen technology, transforming scripts into engaging content with realistic AI avatars and dynamic voiceovers. This significantly streamlines the video creation process.
Can I upload my own media to HeyGen for video creation?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust media library support, allowing you to easily upload images and videos to enrich your projects. Our intuitive video editor seamlessly integrates your custom assets with our extensive stock library.
What branding and accessibility features does HeyGen offer?
HeyGen supports comprehensive branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your logo and brand colors for consistent promotional videos. Additionally, automatic subtitles are generated, enhancing accessibility and engagement for your audience.
Does HeyGen provide templates to accelerate video creation?
Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse collection of professionally designed video templates to jumpstart your Video creation. These online resources help users quickly produce high-quality content for various purposes.