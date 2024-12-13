Industry Guidance Video Maker: Create Expert Content Easily

Craft professional, impactful industry guidance videos efficiently using customizable templates and scenes to accelerate your content creation.

Create a 60-second informative video targeting small business owners and industry experts, providing essential industry guidance. The visual style should be professional and clean, featuring an AI avatar delivering key insights with a friendly, authoritative voiceover generated directly from your script. This business video aims to streamline knowledge sharing and establish thought leadership through AI video creation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second marketing video designed for marketing professionals and content creators, showcasing a new product or service. This engaging piece should leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, combined with vibrant stock media from the media library/stock support, accompanied by upbeat background music and clear narration to drive impactful content creation.
Prompt 2
For busy entrepreneurs and educators, a concise 30-second explainer video is needed, transforming a detailed script into a high-quality video instantly. This polished and engaging visual presentation should leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, enhanced with clear subtitles/captions and subtle background music, making complex information accessible on any online video platform.
Prompt 3
Aspiring video makers and social media managers can easily make professional videos across various platforms with a visually appealing 50-second production. This creative and energetic video should highlight HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for optimizing content across different social channels, delivered with a direct and enthusiastic tone, empowering users to create videos quickly and effectively.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Industry Guidance Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional industry guidance videos that inform and engage your audience, leveraging AI-powered tools and customizable features to deliver clear, impactful content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with AI
Begin by transforming your script into a compelling video using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability. Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your industry guidance with a professional touch, streamlining AI video creation.
2
Step 2
Enhance Your Visuals and Brand
Elevate your video's appeal by incorporating visual elements. Utilize HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" for engaging backgrounds and apply your brand's identity with comprehensive "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to ensure your high-quality video aligns perfectly with your company's aesthetic.
3
Step 3
Add Accessibility and Polish
Maximize reach and comprehension by adding essential elements. Automatically generate accurate "Subtitles/captions" for improved accessibility and consider using "Voiceover generation" for additional narration, contributing to seamless content creation.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Guidance
Finalize your video and prepare it for distribution. Utilize flexible "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize your video for various platforms, ensuring you Make professional videos that are ready to inform and educate your target audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes industry guidance video creation. Easily make professional videos with AI video creation, transforming complex information into engaging content.

Explaining Complex Concepts

.

Demystify intricate industry topics using professional AI videos, making complex information easier to understand and retain for any audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify AI video creation for my business?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI video creation platform that empowers users to create videos from script using realistic AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. It makes producing professional videos effortless, even for complex content like industry guidance videos.

Can I create professional videos with my brand's identity using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to produce high-quality video content that integrates your brand's unique identity. Utilize branding controls for logos and colors, ensuring every marketing video reflects your professional image.

What makes HeyGen an efficient content creation tool for businesses?

HeyGen streamlines content creation by transforming scripts directly into engaging videos with AI avatars and automated voiceover generation. This script-to-video functionality makes producing business videos for various purposes remarkably easy.

Does HeyGen offer diverse tools to enhance my video projects?

Yes, HeyGen provides a comprehensive online video platform with numerous features to enhance your video projects. You can leverage a wide array of video templates, stock media, and easy drag-and-drop functionalities to create compelling content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo