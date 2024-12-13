Industrial Training Generator: Create Engaging Employee Courses

Build custom training materials and interactive courses fast with Text-to-video from script, delivering scalable employee education instantly.

Imagine transforming complex industrial training into engaging content in minutes. This 45-second video, aimed at HR and L&D managers, features a clean, modern visual style with an energetic, professional voiceover, showcasing how our industrial training generator uses HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" and "AI avatars" to create tailored custom training videos efficiently.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
This 60-second instructional video, perfect for small business owners and compliance officers, utilizes a straightforward, authoritative visual style and clear "Voiceover generation" to demonstrate how easy it is to set up essential onboarding training and compliance training using a dedicated generator, complete with HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
For enterprise L&D teams struggling with scaling up their training, this 30-second dynamic video presents a solution. With a fast-paced visual style and an upbeat, inspiring soundtrack, it illustrates how an industrial training generator, combined with HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" and extensive "Media library/stock support", enables rapid creation of impactful micro-learning modules for scalable training programs.
Example Prompt 3
A 40-second practical guide for technical trainers and operations managers, demonstrating how to convert complex SOPs into engaging, interactive courses. The visual style is highly functional and clear, with a calm, instructional voiceover. It highlights using HeyGen's "AI avatars" for consistent presenters and "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to deploy SOP training across various platforms seamlessly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an Industrial Training Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging industrial training materials with AI-powered tools, streamlining your development process and enhancing learning outcomes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Utilize Text-to-video from script to rapidly generate the core content for your industrial training. Input your raw information, and let the training generator draft a comprehensive script, saving significant time.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatars
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to visually represent your trainers or characters, bringing your custom training to life and boosting engagement for learners.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Enhance clarity and engagement by using Voiceover generation to add natural-sounding narration to your interactive courses. This ensures information is conveyed effectively and professionally.
4
Step 4
Export Your Training Materials
Finalize your industrial training by utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various platforms. Easily distribute your scalable training materials to your team, ensuring widespread access and consistent delivery.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Topics

.

Simplify complex industrial topics to enhance technical training.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

Why choose HeyGen as your AI employee training generator?

HeyGen is a leading AI employee training generator that transforms your approach to learning and development initiatives. It simplifies the creation of engaging video-based training materials using AI avatars and text-to-video from a script, significantly reducing development time for custom training.

Can HeyGen be used for specific types of industrial training, like compliance or onboarding?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile industrial training generator, perfect for creating dynamic onboarding training, essential compliance training, and comprehensive SOP training. Its robust capabilities, including voiceover generation and interactive course elements, ensure effective learning outcomes for all your specific needs.

What features make HeyGen an effective AI course creator for diverse audiences?

HeyGen's AI course creator offers extensive features like a drag-and-drop editor, customizable templates, and branding controls to create highly personalized custom training content. With subtitles, captions, and aspect-ratio resizing, you can easily adapt your training modules for any platform and learner preference.

How does HeyGen facilitate modern e-learning and micro-learning strategies?

HeyGen empowers organizations to develop engaging e-learning content and micro-learning modules efficiently. By utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video, it enables rapid production of bite-sized learning segments, making the training generator process agile and impactful for today's workforce.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo