Inclusive Hiring Video Maker to Attract Diverse Talent

Elevate your employer branding by creating impactful HR videos that attract top talent, using customizable templates and scenes to reflect your unique company culture.

Create a 45-second recruitment video targeting job candidates, highlighting your company's commitment to inclusive hiring and vibrant company culture. The visual style should be authentic and diverse, featuring real team members or using HeyGen's AI avatars to represent various backgrounds, accompanied by an uplifting, friendly voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to clearly articulate your values, making candidates feel truly welcome and eager to apply.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Inclusive Hiring Video Maker Works

Create compelling and diverse recruitment videos effortlessly, attracting top talent and showcasing your inclusive employer brand with ease.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from a diverse range of video templates to begin crafting your inclusive hiring video, or start with a blank canvas for full creative control over your project.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Message
Bring your hiring videos to life by adding professional AI avatars that represent your company's commitment to diversity, and input your script for natural voiceover generation.
3
Step 3
Enhance Brand & Accessibility
Strengthen your employer branding by applying your unique branding controls with custom logos and colors, reinforcing your commitment to diversity and inclusion.
4
Step 4
Generate & Publish
Finalize your recruitment video by generating a high-quality output, complete with professional voiceover generation, and easily export it for sharing across all your talent acquisition channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers HR teams to become an inclusive hiring video maker, simplifying the creation of impactful recruitment videos. Leverage AI video to enhance your employer branding and attract top talent committed to diversity and inclusion.

Produce Inspiring Employer Branding Videos

.

Generate motivational videos to effectively communicate your company culture and values, inspiring top talent to join your inclusive team.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of inclusive hiring videos?

HeyGen empowers teams to easily produce engaging and inclusive hiring videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, streamlining the entire video creation process. This robust video maker ensures your content reflects diversity and inclusion effectively.

Can HeyGen help enhance our employer branding through recruitment videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to create custom recruitment videos with branded templates, logos, and colors, ensuring your employer branding shines through. These personalized HR videos are perfect for attracting top talents.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating diverse and accessible HR videos?

HeyGen supports diversity and inclusion by providing a range of AI avatars and enabling easy addition of voiceovers and subtitles, making your HR videos accessible to a wider audience. This helps in crafting impactful hiring videos.

How can HeyGen transform our company's hiring process with engaging videos?

HeyGen revolutionizes the hiring process by enabling the quick production of professional hiring videos that showcase your company culture and attract talents more effectively. It serves as an intuitive HR video maker for all your recruitment video needs.

