Elevate your employer branding by creating impactful HR videos that attract top talent, using customizable templates and scenes to reflect your unique company culture.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers HR teams to become an inclusive hiring video maker, simplifying the creation of impactful recruitment videos. Leverage AI video to enhance your employer branding and attract top talent committed to diversity and inclusion.
Create High-Impact Recruitment Videos.
Quickly produce compelling AI-powered recruitment videos to attract a diverse talent pool and boost your employer branding efforts.
Develop Engaging Social Recruitment Content.
Craft dynamic social media videos and clips in minutes to expand your reach for inclusive hiring and showcase company culture.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of inclusive hiring videos?
HeyGen empowers teams to easily produce engaging and inclusive hiring videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, streamlining the entire video creation process. This robust video maker ensures your content reflects diversity and inclusion effectively.
Can HeyGen help enhance our employer branding through recruitment videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to create custom recruitment videos with branded templates, logos, and colors, ensuring your employer branding shines through. These personalized HR videos are perfect for attracting top talents.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating diverse and accessible HR videos?
HeyGen supports diversity and inclusion by providing a range of AI avatars and enabling easy addition of voiceovers and subtitles, making your HR videos accessible to a wider audience. This helps in crafting impactful hiring videos.
How can HeyGen transform our company's hiring process with engaging videos?
HeyGen revolutionizes the hiring process by enabling the quick production of professional hiring videos that showcase your company culture and attract talents more effectively. It serves as an intuitive HR video maker for all your recruitment video needs.