Inclusive Education Video Maker for Accessible Learning

Ensure every student is included with educational videos that use automatic "Subtitles/captions".

343/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Explore the power of AI-Powered Educational Video Maker by creating a 90-second video for students, showcasing how dynamic "AI avatars" can present complex topics in an approachable and visually stimulating way, utilizing an animated, welcoming visual aesthetic with a clear, encouraging audio style.
Example Prompt 2
Craft an engaging 2-minute tutorial for educators on enhancing virtual learning videos with HeyGen's advanced "Voiceover generation" features. The video should adopt a professional, instructional visual style, demonstrating multilingual voiceovers and clear narration to cater to a global student audience, ensuring comprehensive accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Learn to develop impactful school marketing videos using HeyGen's capabilities. This 60-second prompt targets school administrators, illustrating a vibrant, professional visual style with upbeat background music and highlighting the essential role of automatic "Subtitles/captions" in broadening reach and ensuring accessibility for all potential audiences.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Inclusive Education Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create accessible and engaging educational videos for every student, making learning a universally enriching experience.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from a variety of professionally designed templates or start from scratch to outline your lesson. This helps you "create educational videos" with a solid foundation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Paste your lesson script or record directly using the screen and webcam recorder. Enrich your video with diverse "stock media" from the extensive library.
3
Step 3
Apply Accessibility Features
Boost inclusivity by automatically generating "subtitles/captions" for your video, ensuring it's accessible to all learners. You can also generate AI voiceovers for varied narration styles.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your inclusive lesson is complete, "export" your high-quality "educational videos" in various formats, ready to share with your students on any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Bring Subjects to Life

.

Transform complex or abstract subjects, like historical events, into vibrant, accessible video stories, captivating diverse learners and aiding comprehension.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI-Powered Educational Videos?

HeyGen is an AI-Powered Educational Video Maker that transforms scripts into engaging educational videos with AI avatars and synthetic voices, streamlining the entire production process. This powerful platform makes creating professional educational videos accessible for both teachers and students.

Can HeyGen provide automatic subtitles and AI voiceovers for educational content?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust features for automatic subtitles, ensuring your educational videos are accessible to all learners. Additionally, you can generate high-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages, making HeyGen an inclusive education video maker.

What video editing tools are available to customize educational videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides intuitive video editing tools to customize your educational videos extensively. Users can integrate stock media, upload custom assets, and utilize branding controls and templates to create unique and impactful learning experiences efficiently.

Is HeyGen suitable as a video maker for teachers to record screen content?

While HeyGen excels at generating educational videos from text using AI avatars, its primary focus is on AI-driven content creation rather than screen and webcam recording. Teachers can, however, import recorded content and enhance it with HeyGen's AI capabilities for a polished final product.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo