Inclusion Training Videos: Create Engaging DEI Content

Boost DEI engagement and foster an inclusive workplace using AI avatars for compelling, on-demand learning modules that resonate.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second instructional video designed for managers and team leads, demonstrating common scenarios of Unconscious Bias in the workplace through a concise, illustrative visual narrative and supportive background music, ensuring accessibility with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature and leveraging its templates & scenes for quick production.
Example Prompt 2
Create a compelling 30-second video for all employees, highlighting the importance of fostering an inclusive workplace culture, presented with a modern, energetic visual aesthetic and an encouraging tone, using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to streamline content creation and its media library/stock support for vibrant visuals.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 50-second video specifically for leadership and HR professionals, exploring strategies to enhance Psychological Safety within teams, employing a calm, interview-style visual approach with a thoughtful, expert voiceover, and utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for versatile deployment across platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Inclusion Training Videos

Develop impactful inclusion training videos effortlessly with AI, fostering an inclusive workplace through engaging and accessible content for all employees.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an AI Avatar
Craft compelling content for your DEI training videos. Then, choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message with impact and authenticity.
2
Step 2
Add Text and Generate Engaging Scenes
Paste your script to instantly transform text into engaging microlearning video scenes. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability brings your content to life effortlessly.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhance Accessibility
Customize your visuals with your brand's colors and logo. Then, automatically add Subtitles/captions to ensure your inclusion training videos are accessible to all learners.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Professional Development Content
Finalize your video with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, then share your professional development content across various platforms to foster a more inclusive workplace.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of impactful DEI training videos?

HeyGen empowers organizations to rapidly produce engaging DEI training videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This allows for consistent messaging and the efficient development of critical inclusion training videos for your workforce.

What makes HeyGen ideal for developing microlearning modules for an inclusive workplace?

HeyGen's ability to create short-form video content with AI avatars and automatic subtitles makes it perfect for microlearning modules that support an inclusive workplace. These concise, on-demand learning experiences enhance employee training and accessibility.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across all employee training content?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors directly into all professional development and employee training videos. This ensures a consistent and professional look across all your learning modules.

How does HeyGen ensure engaging content for sensitive topics like Unconscious Bias?

HeyGen utilizes realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceover generation to deliver engaging content that effectively addresses sensitive subjects like Unconscious Bias training. This approach helps foster a psychologically safe and inclusive workplace by making complex topics more approachable.

