Inclusion Training Generator: Create Engaging D&I Videos Fast

Easily create impactful Diversity and Inclusion Training videos for your employees using advanced AI avatars to foster an inclusive culture.

268/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an insightful, 60-second video for mid-level managers that explains unconscious bias through relatable workplace scenarios. The visual style should be clean and illustrative, with a calm, authoritative voiceover generated directly from a script, ensuring clarity and impact.
Example Prompt 2
A compelling, 30-second video aimed at all employees is needed to foster an inclusive culture, utilizing dynamic visuals and pre-designed Templates & scenes. This video should have an inspiring, modern aesthetic complemented by a friendly, encouraging narration.
Example Prompt 3
For HR departments and L&D managers, craft a professional, 90-second explainer video which highlights the benefits of implementing scalable D&I programs. The visual style should be sophisticated with subtle animations, and a confident, articulate Voiceover generation will effectively convey key information.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Inclusion Training Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your Diversity and Inclusion content into engaging, customizable training videos, fostering an inclusive culture across your organization.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Begin by writing or pasting your Diversity and Inclusion Training content. Our Text-to-video from script feature automatically converts your text into a dynamic video, ensuring your key messages on unconscious bias and inclusive culture are clearly conveyed.
2
Step 2
Select Diverse AI Avatars
Choose from a wide range of AI avatars to represent different perspectives and demographics in your Inclusion Training Video Generator. This helps create relatable and impactful employee training experiences that resonate with a diverse audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand & Voice
Integrate your organization's identity using Branding controls like custom logos and colors. Enhance your training further with natural-sounding voices generated through our advanced Voiceover generation for a polished and professional presentation.
4
Step 4
Generate and Distribute Your Video
With a single click, generate your complete training video. Utilize our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize your content for various online learning platforms or LMS integration, making your D&I programs scalable and accessible.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex D&I Concepts

.

Simplify intricate topics like unconscious bias with clear, concise AI-generated videos, making D&I education more accessible and impactful.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist in creating effective Diversity and Inclusion Training videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging Diversity and Inclusion Training videos by leveraging advanced AI video generator technology. You can transform scripts into compelling content with realistic AI avatars and professional voiceover generation, making employee training more impactful and scalable.

Can we customize the inclusion training videos generated by HeyGen to reflect our brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo, colors, and other visual elements directly into your inclusion training generator videos. This ensures a consistent and professional look for all your employee training materials, fostering an inclusive culture.

What is the process for transforming text into inclusion training content with HeyGen?

HeyGen streamlines content creation with its powerful Text-to-video from script feature. Simply input your written material, and HeyGen's AI video generator will produce a professional video complete with AI avatars and synchronized voiceovers, ideal for employee training on topics like unconscious bias.

Does HeyGen support the efficient deployment of scalable D&I programs?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to support scalable D&I programs by making the creation of diverse employee training content fast and accessible. Our platform allows you to quickly generate numerous inclusion training videos with various AI avatars, ensuring your organization can consistently promote an inclusive culture.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo