incentive video maker: Boost Engagement & Rewards
Craft captivating promotional videos with ease, leveraging professional "Templates & scenes" to inspire action and reward success.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
As a powerful incentive video maker, HeyGen revolutionizes how businesses create promotional videos and advertising videos. Leverage our AI editing tools and online video maker to effortlessly produce high-impact marketing videos, making video creation accessible for everyone.
Create High-Performing Ad Videos.
Quickly produce captivating advertising and promotional videos using AI, driving strong engagement and conversions for your campaigns.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Produce dynamic and shareable social media content effortlessly to captivate audiences and boost brand presence across platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging promotional videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-impact promotional videos and advertising videos with AI. Utilize advanced features like AI avatars, dynamic templates, and realistic voiceovers to produce compelling marketing videos that captivate your audience. HeyGen simplifies the entire video creation process.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen offers robust AI capabilities, transforming text-to-video from script, generating natural voiceovers, and adding precise subtitles. These AI editing tools streamline the creation of professional-grade content, making complex video production accessible to everyone.
Can I quickly generate marketing videos with HeyGen's online video maker?
Yes, HeyGen's intuitive online video maker and extensive library of video templates enable rapid generation of diverse marketing videos. You can easily select a template, add your script and media, and let HeyGen's AI assist in producing a polished video in minutes.
How does HeyGen support branding and customization in my advertising videos?
HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls to ensure your advertising videos perfectly reflect your brand identity. Easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and consistent messaging across all your video content. This helps maintain a cohesive brand presence in every promotional video you create.