The Ultimate Inbound Marketing Video Maker for Your Business
Generate engaging inbound marketing videos faster. Transform your scripts into professional videos with Text-to-video from script.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a dynamic 30-second social media video for marketing managers aiming to elevate their brand's presence across platforms. Utilize a fast-paced, modern visual style, synchronized with upbeat background music, demonstrating how customizable templates and scenes from HeyGen enable the creation of consistently on-brand videos that capture attention instantly.
Produce a polished 60-second video marketing piece for sales teams, showcasing the power of personalized outreach through an AI video maker. Employ a professional and direct visual approach featuring a confident AI avatar to deliver a compelling message, illustrating how this advanced technology can dramatically improve conversion rates without extensive production time.
Develop a concise 15-second instructional video for content creators and marketers with minimal video editing experience, demonstrating the ease of video creation from text. Present a clean, empowering visual style with clear on-screen text and a succinct voiceover, highlighting HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform written content into engaging videos quickly and efficiently.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI video maker for inbound marketing. Easily create compelling video marketing content, from social media videos to explainer videos, boosting engagement and driving leads.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce impactful video ads with AI to capture attention and drive conversions for your campaigns.
Produce Engaging Social Media Videos.
Generate dynamic social media videos and clips instantly to boost your online presence and reach with valuable content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create professional, on-brand videos for marketing?
HeyGen empowers you to produce professional, on-brand videos by leveraging customizable templates and robust branding controls. You can easily integrate your logo and brand colors to ensure consistent video marketing across all platforms, enhancing your video creation efforts.
What are the creative possibilities for social media videos using HeyGen?
HeyGen transforms text into engaging social media videos with AI avatars and lifelike voiceovers, perfect for platforms like YouTube and Instagram. You can easily adapt content to various aspect ratios, ensuring your message shines across all creative social media videos.
How does HeyGen's AI video maker simplify the video creation process?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by utilizing advanced AI-powered tools, allowing users to turn scripts into dynamic videos with AI avatars and diverse media options. This intuitive approach makes producing high-quality explainer videos straightforward, even for complex ideas.
Can HeyGen generate dynamic voiceovers and add subtitles to my videos?
Yes, HeyGen features advanced voiceover generation to enhance your videos with natural-sounding narration. Additionally, you can easily add subtitles and captions, making your video content accessible and boosting engagement for your audience.