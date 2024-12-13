In Store Promo Video Maker: Create Engaging Retail Ads

Effortlessly create captivating marketing videos for your store with our robust templates & scenes.

Create a dynamic 30-second in store promo video maker experience designed for small business owners, showcasing a new product launch or limited-time offer. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring quick cuts of product shots and happy customers, complemented by upbeat background music and a friendly, engaging voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation. Utilize one of the vibrant Templates & scenes to quickly bring this promotion to life for your retail space.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How In-Store Promo Video Maker Works

Quickly create engaging promotional videos for your store with AI-powered tools, designed to attract and inform your customers.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin your "video creation" by typing or pasting your promotional message. HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature can help you generate engaging content quickly.
2
Step 2
Select a Template
Browse a library of professional "video templates" from our "Templates & scenes" selection, designed to perfectly suit your store's promo video needs.
3
Step 3
Add Your Branding
Personalize your "promo video" by adding your logo and adjusting colors with "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to perfectly match your store's identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your "in store promo video maker" project by using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to optimize it for various screens, then download and deploy your compelling promo video in-store.

Use Cases

Transform your in-store promotions with HeyGen's intuitive promo video maker. Quickly create engaging marketing videos that capture customer attention and drive sales within your physical retail space.

Showcase Brand Trust and Value

Create persuasive videos highlighting customer testimonials or product benefits to build trust and encourage purchasing decisions right at the point of sale.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a high-quality promo video for my business?

HeyGen is an intuitive online video maker that empowers you to create compelling promo videos effortlessly. Utilize our AI capabilities, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, to produce polished marketing videos.

Can I make an effective in-store promo video with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful video maker for creating dynamic in-store promo videos. Leverage our customizable video templates, AI avatars, and branding controls to craft engaging content for any retail environment.

What makes HeyGen a leading video creation tool for marketing?

HeyGen streamlines video creation with generative media capabilities, allowing you to easily produce professional marketing videos. Our platform offers features like AI automatically writing the script, dynamic subtitles, and a robust media library.

Does HeyGen offer various options for video editing and customization?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing and customization options to perfect your promo video. You can choose from numerous video templates, control branding elements, and adjust aspect ratios for different platforms.

