Master Your In Feed Ad Video Strategy
Drive higher conversions and brand awareness with captivating video ads. Easily create professional content using HeyGen's AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 90-second video targeting small business owners and marketing managers, answering how to leverage precise "targeting options" for enhanced ad performance and overall "optimization". This video should employ engaging, infographic-style visuals with upbeat background music, utilizing an "AI avatars" to present complex strategies in an accessible and friendly manner.
Produce a 2-minute tutorial video aimed at video content creators and social media managers, demonstrating the importance of "aspect ratio" variations for different platforms and best practices for implementing "Captions". The visual style should be dynamic with fast-paced editing, showcasing practical examples, and include automatically generated "Subtitles/captions" to highlight their impact on accessibility and engagement.
Develop a 1.5-minute strategic overview for performance marketers and e-commerce specialists, illustrating the process of successful "A/B Test" implementation to drive higher "conversions" in in-feed ad campaigns. This video will benefit from a data-driven visual style, incorporating split-screen comparisons and analytical insights, all structured effectively using pre-designed "Templates & scenes" for a polished presentation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing In-Feed Video Ads.
Instantly produce compelling in-feed video ads with AI to boost engagement and achieve superior campaign results and conversions.
Develop Engaging Social Ad Content.
Rapidly generate diverse and captivating video content optimized for various social media in-feed ad formats and targeting options.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen ensure my in-feed ad videos meet technical ad specs?
HeyGen simplifies meeting diverse ad specs by offering flexible aspect ratio resizing and high-resolution exports. You can easily optimize your video ad content for various platforms, ensuring proper display and file size compliance for optimal delivery.
What features does HeyGen offer to optimize video ads for better conversions?
HeyGen empowers users to enhance conversion rates by seamlessly integrating compelling headlines and strong calls to action directly into their video ads. Additionally, the platform supports precise captioning, crucial for maximizing engagement and clarity even without sound.
Can HeyGen facilitate A/B testing different video ad creative elements?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to accelerate A/B testing by enabling rapid creation of diverse video ad variations. You can quickly generate multiple scripts, AI avatars, or scenes to test different headlines and calls to action, allowing for data-driven optimization.
How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency across various video ad campaigns?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your specific logos and brand colors consistently across all your video ad content. This ensures strong brand awareness and a cohesive visual identity for every in-feed ad video you create.