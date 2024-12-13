Import Export Video Generator to Create Stunning Videos Fast

Transform text into engaging marketing videos effortlessly with our powerful text-to-video from script feature, no editing skills required.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a dynamic 45-second video aimed at content creators and social media influencers, designed to inspire creative storytelling. Visually, it should be fast-paced with vibrant scene transitions and diverse templates, accompanied by a modern, energetic soundtrack and an expressive voiceover. Highlight how HeyGen's extensive media library support enables the transformation of diverse images into video, perfect for captivating audiences on social media platforms.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a crisp 60-second instructional video for tech enthusiasts learning to use a new import export video generator feature. The video needs a clean, informative visual style, featuring clear on-screen text and a precise, calm voiceover, supported by subtle background music. Emphasize how HeyGen makes it easy to generate text-to-video content and automatically adds subtitles/captions, ensuring every step is clearly understood regardless of the aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Envision a friendly 30-second internal communication video, aimed at HR professionals and team leads, announcing a new company policy. The visual aesthetic should be corporate-casual and welcoming, with soft, ambient background music accompanying a natural-sounding voiceover. Showcase how using an AI video generator like HeyGen allows for quick creation of personalized messages with AI avatars, which can then be exported in various aspect-ratios for different internal channels.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use Our Import/Export Video Generator

Effortlessly transform your ideas into professional videos by importing various content types and exporting in high-quality formats, ready for any platform.

Step 1
Upload Your Content
Begin by easily uploading your images, video clips, and other media assets from your device directly into the editor.
Step 2
Generate from Text
Transform your written content into dynamic scenes by pasting your script, letting our AI automatically create engaging video elements using our text-to-video from script capability.
Step 3
Customize with AI Avatars
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your message and personalize their appearance to match your brand or style.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your project by selecting your desired aspect ratio and instantly exporting your high-quality, watermark-free video in MP4 format.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

High-Impact Marketing and Ads

Develop compelling and high-converting marketing videos and ads rapidly, optimizing your campaign performance with AI-powered content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video generation for marketing and tutorials?

HeyGen functions as an advanced AI video generator, empowering users to easily transform text to video and even image to video. Its intuitive platform is ideal for crafting engaging marketing videos and comprehensive tutorials with minimal effort, showcasing HeyGen's capabilities for diverse creative projects.

Can I customize AI avatars and branding elements within HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization options for AI avatars, allowing you to create unique and consistent on-screen talent for your content. You can also customize layouts and apply your brand's specific branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure all videos align perfectly with your visual identity.

What creative tools does HeyGen provide for scripting and voiceovers?

HeyGen includes a powerful script generator that intelligently converts your video scripts into dynamic video content, complete with high-quality voiceovers. Leveraging robust text-to-speech technology and support for multiple languages, HeyGen ensures your message is delivered clearly and creatively to a global audience.

How can HeyGen ensure my created videos are professional and ready for social media platforms?

HeyGen guarantees professional, watermark-free video creation with seamless MP4 export capabilities. This ensures your high-quality video content, enhanced with options for background music, is perfectly optimized and ready for immediate sharing across various social media platforms, enhancing your digital presence.

